OWWA announces resumption of “Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay” program, repatriated OFWs can apply up to Php20,000 livelihood support

Distressed overseas Filipino workers who have returned to the Philippines due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and plan to stay in the country for good may soon apply for the “Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay” program of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).
OWWA resumed its livelihood program following the directives of Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III, that provides financial aid of a maximum of Php20,000 to start their own business or as additional capital for their livelihood project.
“With the return of our dear OFWs to their home regions/provinces, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III has directed the resumption of the OWWA ‘Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay’ Livelihood Program for returning distressed OFWs-OWWA members,” said OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac on Twitter.
RELATED STORY: President Duterte allows use of ships, planes from AFP to send OFWs back to provinces
Cacdac then appealed to local government units would not impede the return of OFWs back to their provinces to help Filipinos from overseas to reunite with their families once again.
“Dear LGUs: After (two-and-a-half) months of ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), we should have already learned that family reunification rises above anything. Our returning OFWs are COVID-19-free with DOH (Department of Health) certifications to that effect. Please accept them home,” said Cacdac.
READ ON: PH anticipates return of 300,000 OFWs this 2020
President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered all government agencies to expedite the return of over 24,000 OFWs within a week after learning that OFWs have been staying at hotels and other quarantine facilities for a long period of time, even after getting their negative results for COVID-19.
