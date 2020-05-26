Filipino frontliner in Kuwait succumbs to COVID-19

A Filipino nurse in Kuwait passed away due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Garry Calub, a paramedic and a registered nurse in the Emergency Medical Services of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health, has succumbed to the disease on May 25 while battling at the front lines against the pandemic.

He was laid to rest at the Sulaibikhat Cemetery

In late April, two Filipinos in Kuwait have lost their battle with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to Philippine Charge d’ Affaires Charleson Hermosura.

