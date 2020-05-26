Filipino frontliner in Kuwait succumbs to COVID-19

Dubai's second phase for reopening business includes the approval for salons and barbershops to resume services, with the mandatory provision that customers are required to make an appointment prior to their visit. Dubai Economy issued protocol updates which state...
Offices in Dubai to increase staff occupancy to 50%, regular working hours to resume
Dubai's second phase for reopening establishments and public spaces will soon witness increased footfall on several establishments, including offices and office buildings. Dubai Economy recently issued a protocol update stating that offices, office buildings as well...
UAE announces 325 new recoveries, total now at 15,982
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 325 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 15,982. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...
517 prisoners in PH test positive for COVID-19
The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25. According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management...
A Filipino nurse in Kuwait passed away due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Garry Calub, a paramedic and a registered nurse in the Emergency Medical Services of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health, has succumbed to the disease on May 25 while battling at the front lines against the pandemic.
He was laid to rest at the Sulaibikhat Cemetery
In late April, two Filipinos in Kuwait have lost their battle with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to Philippine Charge d’ Affaires Charleson Hermosura.
READ ALSO: Two OFWs in Kuwait die of COVID-19
