517 prisoners in PH test positive for COVID-19

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has announced that it would be putting clinical trials for the COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine to a halt, citing safety concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO). DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...
PNP launches own testing center as more cops get infected with COVID-19
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines. PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General...
OWWA announces resumption of “Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay” program, repatriated OFWs can apply up to Php20,000 livelihood support
Distressed overseas Filipino workers who have returned to the Philippines due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and plan to stay in the country for good may soon apply for the "Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay" program of the Overseas Workers...
Pasig lifts liquor ban; still prohibits public drinking, mass gathering
The local government of Pasig on May 26 lifted the liquor ban in the city, but stressed that public drinking and social gatherings are still prohibited to ensure safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a Twitter post, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said that the...
The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25.
According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management and Penology (BJMP) are still on trial. Meanwhile, around 117 of the total number of infected inmates are under Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) facilities.
“As of May 19, 2020, the BJMP has identified 703 suspected, 86 probable, and 517 confirmed detained in 10 various facilities,” Malacañang said in its report.
Of the facilities of BJMP, the report added that Cebu City Jail is considered among the worst-hit—a reason the Bureau has implemented testing of prisoners and personnel, built isolation centers, and strengthened its contact tracing initiative.
In addition, the report stated that 53 elderly inmates have already been released as a precautionary measure against the disease—31 of them are non-recidivists, and 21 with chronic illnesses. The Department of Justice has also eased the application procedures for parole and clemency. As of May 15, Malacañang reported that 144 convicts were already granted parole.
These initiatives came after International group Human Rights Watch called on the government to solve the congestion problem in prison cells amid the spread of the pandemic.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
