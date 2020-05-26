517 prisoners in PH test positive for COVID-19

The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25.

According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management and Penology (BJMP) are still on trial. Meanwhile, around 117 of the total number of infected inmates are under Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) facilities.

“As of May 19, 2020, the BJMP has identified 703 suspected, 86 probable, and 517 confirmed detained in 10 various facilities,” Malacañang said in its report.

Of the facilities of BJMP, the report added that Cebu City Jail is considered among the worst-hit—a reason the Bureau has implemented testing of prisoners and personnel, built isolation centers, and strengthened its contact tracing initiative.

In addition, the report stated that 53 elderly inmates have already been released as a precautionary measure against the disease—31 of them are non-recidivists, and 21 with chronic illnesses. The Department of Justice has also eased the application procedures for parole and clemency. As of May 15, Malacañang reported that 144 convicts were already granted parole.

These initiatives came after International group Human Rights Watch called on the government to solve the congestion problem in prison cells amid the spread of the pandemic.

