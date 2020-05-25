UAE marks over 2 million COVID-19 tests, total recoveries now at 15,657

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that the UAE has reached a milestone of conducting over 2,000,000 COVID-19 tests by health authorities and furthered that 601 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 15.657.

UAE’s Minister for Health and Prevention H.E. Abdul Rahman Al Owais shared that the Ministry and all health centres across the country will continue to serve the public to identify cases, and stated that they have been working non stop even during the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. Al Owais acknowledged and thanked all frontliners for their dedication to help the country curb the spread of the disease.

“Our frontline healthcare providers are spending Eid Al Fitr at hospitals across the country, caring for Covid-19 patients and testing hundreds of cases. We highly appreciate their relentless efforts. We continue to increase Covid-19 tests to identify cases as early as possible. Today we announced that more than 2 million covid-19 tests were conducted to date by the health authorities,” said Al Owais.

An additional 41,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 822 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 30,307.

The Ministry also reported three new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 248. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.