UAE marks over 2 million COVID-19 tests, total recoveries now at 15,657

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council has announced that the timings for the UAE's National Disinfection Programme will be adjusted this coming Wednesday, May 27 - from 11:00 pm to...
LOOK: Department of Transportation bares list of 7,806 OFWs included in first batch to head back to provinces
Agencies of the Philippine government has released the first batch of OFWs who have been given the go signal to head to Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) o Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to avail the free transportation back to their home...
Abu Dhabi-based OFW now on road to recovery from COVID-19
An Abu Dhabi-based OFW is now on his road to recovery weeks after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Zack Allen, who has been in the UAE for more than 13 years in sales stated that even didn't know how he got the virus as he practiced social distancing...
President Duterte allows use of ships, planes from AFP to send OFWs back to provinces
Malacañang has announced that President Duterte has given the go signal to use all government resources to ensure that all OFWs who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would head back home to their provinces within the week, including the use...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that the UAE has reached a milestone of conducting over 2,000,000 COVID-19 tests by health authorities and furthered that 601 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 15.657.
Al Owais: We continue to increase Covid-19 tests to identify cases as early as possible. Today we announced that more than 2 million covid-19 tests were conducted to date by the health authorities. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 25, 2020
UAE’s Minister for Health and Prevention H.E. Abdul Rahman Al Owais shared that the Ministry and all health centres across the country will continue to serve the public to identify cases, and stated that they have been working non stop even during the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. Al Owais acknowledged and thanked all frontliners for their dedication to help the country curb the spread of the disease.
Al Owais: Our frontline healthcare providers are spending Eid Al Fitr at hospitals across the country, caring for Covid-19 patients and testing hundreds of cases. We highly appreciate their relentless efforts. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 25, 2020
“Our frontline healthcare providers are spending Eid Al Fitr at hospitals across the country, caring for Covid-19 patients and testing hundreds of cases. We highly appreciate their relentless efforts. We continue to increase Covid-19 tests to identify cases as early as possible. Today we announced that more than 2 million covid-19 tests were conducted to date by the health authorities,” said Al Owais.
An additional 41,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 822 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 30,307.
The Ministry also reported three new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 248. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved