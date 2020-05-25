UAE Exchange starts issuing refunds

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Lebanon has committed suicide inside a shelter of the Philippine Embassy on May 24. In a statement, the embassy said that the OFW—who used to be a domestic worker—tried to take her life a day after she arrived at the shelter. It...
Palace says PH now conducts 30,000 COVID-19 tests daily
The Philippines has reached its target of conducting 30,000 daily tests for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ahead of schedule, which is May 31, according to Malacañang. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised briefing that the country’s testing...
AU scientists claim to find drug that kills coronavirus within 48 hours
Scientists in Australia claim that they have found an anti-parasitic drug that can kill SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—within 48 hours. In a research published on Antiviral Research journal, scientists from Monash University said that...
PH to join clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020
Malacañang has announced that the Philippines is expected to join clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine by the last quarter of 2020, with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) taking the lead role for the project. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque...
Remittance center UAE Exchange has begun refunding some customers with pending transactions that have been delayed for more than two months.
The exchange center has started issuing refunds for small transactions that took place in February until early March, as per report from Gulf News.
On May 18 this year, UAE Exchange has stopped accepting new following the resignation of its CEO, with the company sending a circular to all of its outlets to stop accepting new transactions both through physical and online due to certain “operational challenges.”
UAE Exchange, however, said that the suspension would be temporary and that everything will go back to normal soon.
Its former CEO Promoth Manghat has resigned from his position in the company, with his resignation coinciding with the temporary suspension of the listing of the shares of Finablr—its mother company—on the London Stock Exchange by the Financial Conduct Authority.
The remittance center has named Bhairav Trivedi as its new CEO.
