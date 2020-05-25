Monday, May 25, 2020

May 25 20, 12:34 pm

POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid

May 25 2020

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai has reopened the online applications for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides a one-time Php10,000 (Dh730) financial aid for OFW whose employment was...

UAE Exchange starts issuing refunds

May 25 2020

Remittance center UAE Exchange has begun refunding some customers with pending transactions that have been delayed for more than two months. The exchange center has started issuing refunds for small transactions that took place in February until early March, as per...

OFW in Lebanon commits suicide

May 25 2020

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Lebanon has committed suicide inside a shelter of the Philippine Embassy on May 24. In a statement, the embassy said that the OFW—who used to be a domestic worker—tried to take her life a day after she arrived at the shelter. It...

Palace says PH now conducts 30,000 COVID-19 tests daily

May 25 2020

The Philippines has reached its target of conducting 30,000 daily tests for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ahead of schedule, which is May 31, according to Malacañang. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised briefing that the country’s testing...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Thai scientists start monkey trials for COVID-19 vaccine

by | News

May. 25, 20 | 12:34 pm

Researchers from Thailand have begun testing their newly developed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys, a government official said.

Suvit Maesincee, the country’s minister of higher education, science, and research and innovation, said that experts have successfully tested the vaccine on mice, and are now advancing towards testing it on monkeys.

READ ALSO: PH to join clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

In an interview with local reporters, the minister said that they aim to get more data by September.

“This project is for the human race, not just Thais. Prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has outlined a policy that we must develop a vaccine and join the world community workforce on this,” he said.

He added that the vaccine—developed by the National Vaccine Institute, the Department of Medical Science and Chulalongkorn University’s vaccine research center—uses messenger RNA that stimulates the cells to produce antigens and molecules on the virus, inciting the immune system to act against it.

Currently, the World Health Organization said that there are now over 100 potential vaccines for COVID-19 across the globe, which have undergone several clinical trials.

SEE ALSO: Pfizer eyes for 10-20M doses of COVID-19 vaccine by end of year

Jobs

Latest News

Thai scientists start monkey trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Thai scientists start monkey trials for COVID-19 vaccine

May 25, 2020

Researchers from Thailand have begun testing their newly developed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys, a government official said. Suvit Maesincee, the country’s minister of higher education, science, and research and innovation, said that experts have...

POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid

POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid

May 25, 2020

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai has reopened the online applications for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides a one-time Php10,000 (Dh730) financial aid for OFW whose employment was...

UAE Exchange starts issuing refunds

UAE Exchange starts issuing refunds

May 25, 2020

Remittance center UAE Exchange has begun refunding some customers with pending transactions that have been delayed for more than two months. The exchange center has started issuing refunds for small transactions that took place in February until early March, as per...

OFW in Lebanon commits suicide

OFW in Lebanon commits suicide

May 25, 2020

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Lebanon has committed suicide inside a shelter of the Philippine Embassy on May 24. In a statement, the embassy said that the OFW—who used to be a domestic worker—tried to take her life a day after she arrived at the shelter. It...

Palace says PH now conducts 30,000 COVID-19 tests daily

Palace says PH now conducts 30,000 COVID-19 tests daily

May 25, 2020

The Philippines has reached its target of conducting 30,000 daily tests for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ahead of schedule, which is May 31, according to Malacañang. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised briefing that the country’s testing...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid
Published On  May 25, 2020
UAE Exchange starts issuing refunds
Published On  May 25, 2020
OFW in Lebanon commits suicide
Published On  May 25, 2020
Close