Thai scientists start monkey trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Researchers from Thailand have begun testing their newly developed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys, a government official said.

Suvit Maesincee, the country’s minister of higher education, science, and research and innovation, said that experts have successfully tested the vaccine on mice, and are now advancing towards testing it on monkeys.

In an interview with local reporters, the minister said that they aim to get more data by September.

“This project is for the human race, not just Thais. Prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has outlined a policy that we must develop a vaccine and join the world community workforce on this,” he said.

He added that the vaccine—developed by the National Vaccine Institute, the Department of Medical Science and Chulalongkorn University’s vaccine research center—uses messenger RNA that stimulates the cells to produce antigens and molecules on the virus, inciting the immune system to act against it.

Currently, the World Health Organization said that there are now over 100 potential vaccines for COVID-19 across the globe, which have undergone several clinical trials.

