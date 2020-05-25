OFW in Lebanon commits suicide

The Philippines has reached its target of conducting 30,000 daily tests for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ahead of schedule, which is May 31, according to Malacañang. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised briefing that the country’s testing...
AU scientists claim to find drug that kills coronavirus within 48 hours
Scientists in Australia claim that they have found an anti-parasitic drug that can kill SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—within 48 hours. In a research published on Antiviral Research journal, scientists from Monash University said that...
PH to join clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020
Malacañang has announced that the Philippines is expected to join clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine by the last quarter of 2020, with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) taking the lead role for the project. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque...
PH anticipates return of 300,000 OFWs this 2020
The Philippines' Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has estimated that around 300,000 overseas Filipino workers will return home to the country this year due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. DILG Secretary Eduardo Año...
An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Lebanon has committed suicide inside a shelter of the Philippine Embassy on May 24.
In a statement, the embassy said that the OFW—who used to be a domestic worker—tried to take her life a day after she arrived at the shelter. It added that she died of injuries, but details are still currently being investigated.
Prior to her suicide, AFP reported that a delegation from Lebanon’s National Human Rights Commission visited the shelter and condemned its conditions.
In a letter posted on social media, it said that the shelter has exceeded maximum capacity, and calls for providing psychological solutions to the people currently residing in it.
However, the embassy stressed that the shelter is being occupied by 26 people only, and that they are being provided complimentary meals and necessities.
Reports of domestic workers being kicked out of their employers’ homes because families can no longer afford to pay them have started to rise as the country faces an economic crisis as well as COVID-19 related restrictions.
