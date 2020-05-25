OFW in Lebanon commits suicide

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Lebanon has committed suicide inside a shelter of the Philippine Embassy on May 24.

In a statement, the embassy said that the OFW—who used to be a domestic worker—tried to take her life a day after she arrived at the shelter. It added that she died of injuries, but details are still currently being investigated.

Prior to her suicide, AFP reported that a delegation from Lebanon’s National Human Rights Commission visited the shelter and condemned its conditions.

In a letter posted on social media, it said that the shelter has exceeded maximum capacity, and calls for providing psychological solutions to the people currently residing in it.

However, the embassy stressed that the shelter is being occupied by 26 people only, and that they are being provided complimentary meals and necessities.

Reports of domestic workers being kicked out of their employers’ homes because families can no longer afford to pay them have started to rise as the country faces an economic crisis as well as COVID-19 related restrictions.

