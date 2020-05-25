LOOK: Department of Transportation bares list of 7,806 OFWs included in first batch to head back to provinces

An Abu Dhabi-based OFW is now on his road to recovery weeks after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Zack Allen, who has been in the UAE for more than 13 years in sales stated that even didn't know how he got the virus as he practiced social distancing...
President Duterte allows use of ships, planes from AFP to send OFWs back to provinces
Malacañang has announced that President Duterte has given the go signal to use all government resources to ensure that all OFWs who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would head back home to their provinces within the week, including the use...
Dubai prison frees some prisoners to reduce population amid COVID-19
A prison in Dubai has released various prisoners jailed for minor crimes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Brig Ali Al Shamali, director general of correctional institutions in Al Aweer central prison, said that they have released 30 to...
DOJ says online child sexual abuse in PH increased by 260% during quarantine
The Department of Justice on May 25 said that reports of online child sexual abuse in the Philippines have increased by over 260 percent during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. According to DOJ, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)...
Agencies of the Philippine government has released the first batch of OFWs who have been given the go signal to head to Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) o Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to avail the free transportation back to their home provinces.
The free transportation for OFWs is a joint effort among Philippine government agencies including the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Office for Transportation Security (OTS), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).
RELATED STORY: President Duterte instructs PH officials to send home 24,000 OFWs remaining in quarantine centers
DOTr-CAAP prepared 21 chartered flights free of charge for OFWs today, May 25 to head towards provinces including Iloilo, Cebu, Tacloban, Davao, Cagayan, Zamboanga, General Santos, at Bacolod.
Officials from PCG and OWWA fetched the OFWs from over 275 quarantine centres and hotels to head towards NAIA where they waited for their flights.
READ ON: President Duterte allows use of ships, planes from AFP to send OFWs back to provinces
Meanwhile, at the PITX, officials prepared free transportation for overseas Filipinos headed towards Luzon provinces including Bicol, Isabela, Baguio, Quezon, Cavite, Bataan, Batangas, Laguna, Tuguegarao, Cagayan, and Nueva Ecija.
Here’s the official list for the first batch of OFWs for May 25: https://bit.ly/2AQxhd0
