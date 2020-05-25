Monday, May 25, 2020

Abu Dhabi-based OFW now on road to recovery from COVID-19

May 25 2020

LOOK: Department of Transportation bares list of 7,806 OFWs included in first batch to head back to provinces

Agencies of the Philippine government has released the first batch of OFWs who have been given the go signal to head to Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) o Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to avail the free transportation back to their home provinces.

The free transportation for OFWs is a joint effort among Philippine government agencies including the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Office for Transportation Security (OTS), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

DOTr-CAAP prepared 21 chartered flights free of charge for OFWs today, May 25 to head towards provinces including Iloilo, Cebu, Tacloban, Davao, Cagayan, Zamboanga, General Santos, at Bacolod.

Officials from PCG and OWWA fetched the OFWs from over 275 quarantine centres and hotels to head towards NAIA where they waited for their flights.

Meanwhile, at the PITX, officials prepared free transportation for overseas Filipinos headed towards Luzon provinces including Bicol, Isabela, Baguio, Quezon, Cavite, Bataan, Batangas, Laguna, Tuguegarao, Cagayan, and Nueva Ecija.

Here’s the official list for the first batch of OFWs for May 25: https://bit.ly/2AQxhd0

