Dubai prison frees some prisoners to reduce population amid COVID-19

A prison in Dubai has released various prisoners jailed for minor crimes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Brig Ali Al Shamali, director general of correctional institutions in Al Aweer central prison, said that they have released 30 to 35 percent of the prisoners who were detained either for minor crimes or for being unable to post bail to reduce population.
“We want to reduce the number on a daily basis, especially release those with simple cases, not ones accused of big crimes,” he told The National.
The director general said in the interview that it is part of their move to safeguard the health of prisoners, along with eliminating direct contact and suspending recreational classes.
He added that they have also utilized video conference tools to allow inmates to talk to their families amid the pandemic.
“We are trying to eliminate all direct contact with prisoners, heavily depending on modern technology,” Al Shamali said.
The director-general also noted that there are no active cases in their prison, and that those who were diagnosed have already been treated accordingly.
Latest News
