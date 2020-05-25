AU scientists claim to find drug that kills coronavirus within 48 hours

Malacañang has announced that the Philippines is expected to join clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine by the last quarter of 2020, with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) taking the lead role for the project. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque...
PH anticipates return of 300,000 OFWs this 2020
The Philippines' Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has estimated that around 300,000 overseas Filipino workers will return home to the country this year due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. DILG Secretary Eduardo Año...
President Duterte instructs PH officials to send home 24,000 OFWs remaining in quarantine centers
President Rodrigo Duterte has instructed all PH agencies to send over 24,000 overseas Filipino workers who have been staying at quarantine centres starting May 25, Monday. Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III stated that OFWs who...
Dubai shuts down 122 shops for non-compliance of UAE’s COVID-19 preventive measures
Dubai Economy's Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector recently conducted 23,735 inspections where it found that 186 shops were not complying with the country's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). CCCP shut...
Scientists in Australia claim that they have found an anti-parasitic drug that can kill SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—within 48 hours.
In a research published on Antiviral Research journal, scientists from Monash University said that a single dose of FDA-approved drug Ivermectin stops the virus from growing in cell culture, thus destroying its genetic materials in just two days.
READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccine tested in US shows promising results in clinical trial
“We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours, there was a really significant reduction in it,” said lead researcher Dr Kylie Wagstaff.
He said that the study was conducted in a lab and that need more research is needed to determine if they are safe to be tested on people. However, their team believes the drug is likely to stop the virus.
“Ivermectin is very widely used and seen as a safe drug. We need to figure out now whether the dosage you can use it at in humans will be effective – that’s the next step,” he added.
Dr Wagstaff and Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute’s Professor David Jans have begun studying Ivermectin since the start of the pandemic, as the latter has been researching the drug for over a decade on different viruses.
SEE ALSO: Initial drug trials for COVID-19 yield mixed results
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved