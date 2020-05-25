Monday, May 25, 2020

Abu Dhabi-based OFW now on road to recovery from COVID-19

May. 25, 20

An Abu Dhabi-based OFW is now on his road to recovery weeks after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Zack Allen, who has been in the UAE for more than 13 years in sales stated that even didn’t know how he got the virus as he practiced social distancing and was very wary about his daily surroundings.

“While waiting kasi sa result ko, nakaramdam na ako ng hilo, hirap sa paghinga at paninikip ng dibdib. Naging everyday occurrence sya hanggang hindi ko na kaya tumayo at kumain,” said Allen who suspects that being diabetic as well as stress from his work were two factors behind his increased risk of vulnerability to the disease.

Stress hounded Allen’s thoughts as well since many of his family members had been directly affected by the impact of COVID-19.

“Even before the virus hit me, me and my family has experienced the undeniable effects of the pandemic: My siblings lost their jobs; my nephew lost his job, too, kasama na ang asawa na no work-no pay. Tapos eto, ako mismo nagka-sakit ng COVID-19,” said Allen.

What scared him the most was the thought of not being able to see his family again when his symptoms worsened.

“Hindi ko malimutan yung uubo ako na ang sakit sa dibdib, yung pakiramdam na malalagutan ka ng hininga. Nandoon pa yung takot ko kung mabubuhay pa ba ako, kung makikita ko pa ba ang pamilya ko,” said Allen.

Now that he’s back home and is currently recovering, he hopes that fellow Filipinos would find ways to boost their immunity, take extra care of their health, and most importantly, have a stronger will to survive and persevere against present circumstances.

“Hindi biro ang magkasakit, lalo na ang COVID-19 na ito. Ang kailangan talaga ay palakasin ang immune system, resistensya para mabilis malabanan ang anumang sakit. In the end, tau din naman ang makakatulong sa atin. Kung anong pag-aalaga meron tau sa katawan natin, yun din ang magiging panangga natin sa anumang sakit. Bilang mga Pinoy, anuman ang pinagdadaanan natin eh, we are fighting pa din, at nandoon yung will to survive para malagpasan ang mga ganitong pagsubok,” said Allen.

