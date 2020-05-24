UAE breaches 15,000 mark in COVID-19 recoveries with 561 new fully-healed patients

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that the UAE has reached 15,056 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries as it confirmed 561 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

MoHaP has also conducted additional 35,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 781 new cases, bringing the total number to 29,485.

MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and proper social distancing.

The Ministry also reported one new fatality, bringing the country’s total death toll to 245. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.