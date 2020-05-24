UAE breaches 15,000 mark in COVID-19 recoveries with 561 new fully-healed patients

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III reiterated to Philippine Overseas Labor Offices regarding the instruction from higher authorities to provide food, medicine, and accommodation for OFWs who are in need and have been affected by...
New study says COVID-19 positive patients no longer infectious after 11 days
A new study in Singapore has theorized that patients still positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are no longer infectious after 11 days. In a joint research paper by Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and the Academy of Medicine in...
SEHA receives more than 60,000 calls on Estijaba hotline over last two months
(WAM) - In collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced receiving more than 60,000 calls via the Estijaba hotline in March and April with enquiries, comments and...
PhilHealth clarifies over PHP8000 price for COVID-19 test kits
Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) explained why their COVID-19 test kits were packaged at over PHP8,000 after being probed by senators. The Senate recently questioned the state insurer on why the price of their test kits was valued at PHP8,150 when other...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that the UAE has reached 15,056 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries as it confirmed 561 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.
MoHaP has also conducted additional 35,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 781 new cases, bringing the total number to 29,485.
MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and proper social distancing.
The Ministry also reported one new fatality, bringing the country’s total death toll to 245. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved