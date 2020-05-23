Saturday, May 23, 2020

May 23 20, 2:20 pm

UAE announces May 24 as first day of Eid Al Fitr

May 22 2020

(WAM) -- Sunday, the 24th of May, will be the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, marking the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, announced the Moon-sighting Committee in a statement issued after its meeting tonight at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al...

Observatory experts say Shawwal crescent moon might not show today

May 22 2020

Saudi Arabia astronomers have confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon will not show on May 22 (Ramadan 29), Saudi Gazette reported. Experts at the observatory of Majmaah University in Saudi said that the moon will set before the sun today and will not be...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

UK PM Boris Johnson believed to be wearing PH t-shirt to honor Filipino frontliners

by | News

May. 23, 20 | 2:20 pm

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted wearing a Philippine tourism shirt while jogging in the morning of May 21, allegedly as a tribute to Filipino frontliners.

Johnson, who has contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in April, was seen wearing a white shirt with the word “Philippines” printed on it. Many believe it was a move to honor the many Filipino health workers who are working at the country’s National Health Service (NHS) to help in the fight against the disease.

Overseas Filipino Workers both in the UK and across the globe have expressed their gratitude for the Prime Minister’s way of tribute, with many saying that it is a big deal for Filipino frontliners to be appreciated by a high-ranking official.

Boris recently commended the Filipino medical workers in the country, calling them “unsung heroes” and “extraordinary workforce.”

“These are the immigrants currently saving people’s lives, coming here and enriching our country and doing an amazing job. Thank you to all Filipinos who are here doing an amazing work and to every other immigrant working at NHS. I hope at the end of this, perhaps we have a different feeling about what immigration has done of this country,” he said.

Jobs

Latest News

UAE announces May 24 as first day of Eid Al Fitr

UAE announces May 24 as first day of Eid Al Fitr

May 22, 2020

(WAM) -- Sunday, the 24th of May, will be the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, marking the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, announced the Moon-sighting Committee in a statement issued after its meeting tonight at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al...

Observatory experts say Shawwal crescent moon might not show today

Observatory experts say Shawwal crescent moon might not show today

May 22, 2020

Saudi Arabia astronomers have confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon will not show on May 22 (Ramadan 29), Saudi Gazette reported. Experts at the observatory of Majmaah University in Saudi said that the moon will set before the sun today and will not be...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Additional 50,000 tests in UAE lead to 994 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 27,892
Published On  May 22, 2020
Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, AD Crown Prince on Eid al-Fitr
Published On  May 22, 2020
UAE announces May 24 as first day of Eid Al Fitr
Published On  May 22, 2020
Close