UK PM Boris Johnson believed to be wearing PH t-shirt to honor Filipino frontliners

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that the additional 50,000 tests conducted across the UAE led to the detection of 994 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 27,892. MoHAP reported that the majority...
Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, AD Crown Prince on Eid al-Fitr
(WAM) -- Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His...
UAE announces May 24 as first day of Eid Al Fitr
(WAM) -- Sunday, the 24th of May, will be the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, marking the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, announced the Moon-sighting Committee in a statement issued after its meeting tonight at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al...
Observatory experts say Shawwal crescent moon might not show today
Saudi Arabia astronomers have confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon will not show on May 22 (Ramadan 29), Saudi Gazette reported. Experts at the observatory of Majmaah University in Saudi said that the moon will set before the sun today and will not be...
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted wearing a Philippine tourism shirt while jogging in the morning of May 21, allegedly as a tribute to Filipino frontliners.
Johnson, who has contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in April, was seen wearing a white shirt with the word “Philippines” printed on it. Many believe it was a move to honor the many Filipino health workers who are working at the country’s National Health Service (NHS) to help in the fight against the disease.
Overseas Filipino Workers both in the UK and across the globe have expressed their gratitude for the Prime Minister’s way of tribute, with many saying that it is a big deal for Filipino frontliners to be appreciated by a high-ranking official.
Boris recently commended the Filipino medical workers in the country, calling them “unsung heroes” and “extraordinary workforce.”
“These are the immigrants currently saving people’s lives, coming here and enriching our country and doing an amazing job. Thank you to all Filipinos who are here doing an amazing work and to every other immigrant working at NHS. I hope at the end of this, perhaps we have a different feeling about what immigration has done of this country,” he said.
