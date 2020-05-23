UK PM Boris Johnson believed to be wearing PH t-shirt to honor Filipino frontliners

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted wearing a Philippine tourism shirt while jogging in the morning of May 21, allegedly as a tribute to Filipino frontliners.

Johnson, who has contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in April, was seen wearing a white shirt with the word “Philippines” printed on it. Many believe it was a move to honor the many Filipino health workers who are working at the country’s National Health Service (NHS) to help in the fight against the disease.

Overseas Filipino Workers both in the UK and across the globe have expressed their gratitude for the Prime Minister’s way of tribute, with many saying that it is a big deal for Filipino frontliners to be appreciated by a high-ranking official.

Boris recently commended the Filipino medical workers in the country, calling them “unsung heroes” and “extraordinary workforce.”

“These are the immigrants currently saving people’s lives, coming here and enriching our country and doing an amazing job. Thank you to all Filipinos who are here doing an amazing work and to every other immigrant working at NHS. I hope at the end of this, perhaps we have a different feeling about what immigration has done of this country,” he said.