Pakistan plane crashes with 107 on board

Saudi Arabia astronomers have confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon will not show on May 22 (Ramadan 29), Saudi Gazette reported. Experts at the observatory of Majmaah University in Saudi said that the moon will set before the sun today and will not be...
Dubai inspects 1,091 outlets; issues warning to eight commercial establishments for flouting preventive measures
Dubai Economy has reported conducting routine inspections to over 1,091 outlets for check for compliance with the UAE's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). During the inspections, authorities have found eight establishments...
COVID-19 recoveries in UAE exceed new cases for third day in a row, total recoveries now at 12,755
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced more recoveries compared to new cases for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for a third day in a row with 946 fully-healed patients. This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 12,755....
Malabon Zoo, Avilon Zoo cry for help amid the effects of COVID-19 crisis
Metro Manila zoos have asked for help after being deeply hit by the quarantine measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Malabon Zoo and Avilon Zoo are among those that have been struggling to provide food and other essentials for the animals. Manny Tangco, the...
An aircraft from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members crashed at a residential area in Karachi on Friday, May 22.
Pakistan immediately mobilized paramilitary troops and civil administration authorities to aid and rescue the passengers.
“The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members,” said Pakistan Aviation Authority spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar, who explained that the plane’s point of origin was Lahore.
RELATED STORY: Emirates resumes flights to 9 destinations, rolls out safety measures against COVID-19
Videos and photos on social media showed that the plane crashed at a residential area, creating huge black fumes of smoke.
Pakistan resumed commercial flights last May 16 but updates from the PIA website states that it has suspended regular domestic flight operations until May 29, along with international flight operations until May 31.
It’s PIA PK303 @airbus A320 which has gone down on a residential area of model colony short of Karachi airport. The wreckage and several homes are on fire. Prayers for everyone but this is painfully sad. pic.twitter.com/ZPWjz1BZTt
— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 22, 2020
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved