Friday, May 22, 2020

May 22 20, 4:11 pm

Observatory experts say Shawwal crescent moon might not show today

May 22 2020

Saudi Arabia astronomers have confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon will not show on May 22 (Ramadan 29), Saudi Gazette reported. Experts at the observatory of Majmaah University in Saudi said that the moon will set before the sun today and will not be...

Pakistan plane crashes with 107 on board

by | News

May. 22, 20 | 4:11 pm

An aircraft from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members crashed at a residential area in Karachi on Friday, May 22.

Pakistan immediately mobilized paramilitary troops and civil administration authorities to aid and rescue the passengers.

“The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members,” said Pakistan Aviation Authority spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar, who explained that the plane’s point of origin was Lahore.

RELATED STORY: Emirates resumes flights to 9 destinations, rolls out safety measures against COVID-19

Videos and photos on social media showed that the plane crashed at a residential area, creating huge black fumes of smoke.

Pakistan resumed commercial flights last May 16 but updates from the PIA website states that it has suspended regular domestic flight operations until May 29, along with international flight operations until May 31.

Latest News

