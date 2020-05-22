Friday, May 22, 2020

May 22 20, 4:19 pm

Pakistan plane crashes with 107 on board

May 22 2020

An aircraft from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members crashed at a residential area in Karachi on Friday, May 22. Pakistan immediately mobilized paramilitary troops and civil administration authorities to aid and rescue...

Observatory experts say Shawwal crescent moon might not show today

News

May. 22, 20 | 4:19 pm

Saudi Arabia astronomers have confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon will not show on May 22 (Ramadan 29), Saudi Gazette reported.

Experts at the observatory of Majmaah University in Saudi said that the moon will set before the sun today and will not be sighted—adding that it is estimated to show on May 23 before 8 PM for 43 minutes.

The Eid Al Fitr, they added, would therefore begin on May 24.

“According to the scientific calculations that were published on the astronomical observatory site, the sun will set at 6.39 pm at 293 degrees, and the moon will set at 6.26 pm Friday, Ramadan 29. This means that the moon will set 13 minutes before the sunset,” Saudi Gazette quoted the astronomers as saying.

READ ALSO: UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government

READ ALSO: UAE officials explain why malls are not closed on Eid

Close