Observatory experts say Shawwal crescent moon might not show today

Saudi Arabia astronomers have confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon will not show on May 22 (Ramadan 29), Saudi Gazette reported.

Experts at the observatory of Majmaah University in Saudi said that the moon will set before the sun today and will not be sighted—adding that it is estimated to show on May 23 before 8 PM for 43 minutes.

The Eid Al Fitr, they added, would therefore begin on May 24.

“According to the scientific calculations that were published on the astronomical observatory site, the sun will set at 6.39 pm at 293 degrees, and the moon will set at 6.26 pm Friday, Ramadan 29. This means that the moon will set 13 minutes before the sunset,” Saudi Gazette quoted the astronomers as saying.

