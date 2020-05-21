UAE to open 5 new drive-thru COVID-19 test centers; to conduct 7000 more tests daily

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) plans to increase its testing capacity for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by 72 percent, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

SEHA confirmed that will be able to provide 7,000 more COVID-19 tests, or over 115,000 a week once Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) opens five new mobile drive-thru test centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.

AHS will also increase their operating hours, being open to six days from the previous schedule of only five days a week.

The additional COVID-19 tests, according to SEHA, will be conducted on UAE citizens, domestic workers, people of determination, pregnant women, senior residents aged 50 or over, people with chronic disease or covid-19 symptoms, and people who have come into contact with coronavirus.

Under directives from Mohamed bin Zayed, @SEHAHealth is further expanding the COVID-19 testing facilities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and enhancing its operational capacity. pic.twitter.com/KAithQ9HNA — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 20, 2020

