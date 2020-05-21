Thursday, May 21, 2020

UAE to open 5 new drive-thru COVID-19 test centers; to conduct 7000 more tests daily

by | News

May. 21, 20 | 5:42 pm

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) plans to increase its testing capacity for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by 72 percent, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

SEHA confirmed that will be able to provide 7,000 more COVID-19 tests, or over 115,000 a week once Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) opens five new mobile drive-thru test centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.

READ ALSO: UAE’s fight against COVID-19: Over 1.5 million tests done!

AHS will also increase their operating hours, being open to six days from the previous schedule of only five days a week.
The additional COVID-19 tests, according to SEHA, will be conducted on UAE citizens, domestic workers, people of determination, pregnant women, senior residents aged 50 or over, people with chronic disease or covid-19 symptoms, and people who have come into contact with coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: UAE sets bar high in COVID-19 testing with drive-thru mobile test centers

