UAE to open 5 new drive-thru COVID-19 test centers; to conduct 7000 more tests daily

Shopping malls have remained open on Eid holidays as establishments have been constantly compliant on the precautionary measures set by the government, UAE officials explained. Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters...
Duque retracts COVID-19 ‘second wave’ statement following mass criticisms
PH Health Secretary Francisco Duque took back his earlier pronouncement that the Philippines is already in the 'second wave' of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic following criticisms from various government entities including the Malacañang Palace. Earlier, Duque...
Abu Dhabi announces up to 50% discounts on traffic fines
Abu Dhabi Police has announced that it will be providing discounts on traffic fines for motorists for various road violations. Authorities urge motorists to take advantage of the discounts which come on three waves: The first being a discount of 50% on fines available...
PH reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 13,434
The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) has reported 213 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 13,434. In addition, DOH also reported 68 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries...
The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) plans to increase its testing capacity for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by 72 percent, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
SEHA confirmed that will be able to provide 7,000 more COVID-19 tests, or over 115,000 a week once Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) opens five new mobile drive-thru test centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.
READ ALSO: UAE’s fight against COVID-19: Over 1.5 million tests done!
AHS will also increase their operating hours, being open to six days from the previous schedule of only five days a week.
The additional COVID-19 tests, according to SEHA, will be conducted on UAE citizens, domestic workers, people of determination, pregnant women, senior residents aged 50 or over, people with chronic disease or covid-19 symptoms, and people who have come into contact with coronavirus.
Under directives from Mohamed bin Zayed, @SEHAHealth is further expanding the COVID-19 testing facilities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and enhancing its operational capacity. pic.twitter.com/KAithQ9HNA
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 20, 2020
SEE ALSO: UAE sets bar high in COVID-19 testing with drive-thru mobile test centers
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
