UAE officials explain why malls are not closed on Eid

PH Health Secretary Francisco Duque took back his earlier pronouncement that the Philippines is already in the 'second wave' of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic following criticisms from various government entities including the Malacañang Palace. Earlier, Duque...
Abu Dhabi announces up to 50% discounts on traffic fines
Abu Dhabi Police has announced that it will be providing discounts on traffic fines for motorists for various road violations. Authorities urge motorists to take advantage of the discounts which come on three waves: The first being a discount of 50% on fines available...
PH reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 13,434
The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) has reported 213 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 13,434. In addition, DOH also reported 68 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries...
“Cha-cha can wait”: House to recommend shelving proposals on charter change to focus on COVID-19
House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Chairman Rufus Rodriguez stated that his panel will recommend shelving talks about charter change (cha cha) 'indefinitely' so that the country can focus on discussions on solutions to combat the spread of the coronavirus...
Shopping malls have remained open on Eid holidays as establishments have been constantly compliant on the precautionary measures set by the government, UAE officials explained.
Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said that the decision to keep malls open was based on a careful and strict evaluation of the authorities regarding the compliance of shopping centers across the country.
“The decision came after ensuring they have applied all preventive measures, including working at 30 % capacity, enforcing a two metre safety distance, and prohibiting the entry of people over 60 years of age and children below 12; in addition to restricting the shopping trip for any person to a maximum of two hours,” he said in an interview with Khaleej Times.
He said that the government has always taken into consideration the preparedness of various sectors to ensure the safety of the public, and that it is essential to ensure a balance between business continuity and public safety needs.”
“Since the onset of the crisis, the majority of UAE society has been living up to responsibility, setting an honourable example of compliance with preventive measures and collaboration with the government in implementing all measures required. We are certain this cooperation on the part of our citizens and residents will persist during the Eid holiday,” Khaleej Times quoted him as saying.
