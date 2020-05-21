UAE officials explain why malls are not closed on Eid

Shopping malls have remained open on Eid holidays as establishments have been constantly compliant on the precautionary measures set by the government, UAE officials explained.

Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said that the decision to keep malls open was based on a careful and strict evaluation of the authorities regarding the compliance of shopping centers across the country.

“The decision came after ensuring they have applied all preventive measures, including working at 30 % capacity, enforcing a two metre safety distance, and prohibiting the entry of people over 60 years of age and children below 12; in addition to restricting the shopping trip for any person to a maximum of two hours,” he said in an interview with Khaleej Times.

He said that the government has always taken into consideration the preparedness of various sectors to ensure the safety of the public, and that it is essential to ensure a balance between business continuity and public safety needs.”

“Since the onset of the crisis, the majority of UAE society has been living up to responsibility, setting an honourable example of compliance with preventive measures and collaboration with the government in implementing all measures required. We are certain this cooperation on the part of our citizens and residents will persist during the Eid holiday,” Khaleej Times quoted him as saying.

