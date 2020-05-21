UAE announces Eid holidays for banks

The UAE announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the banking sector this year will be on

29 Ramadan (May 22) to 3 Shawwal 1441H (May 26), officials announced on May 21.

According to the country’s moonsighting committee, they will gather on May 22 to search for the crescent moon in its bid to mark the beginning of Shawwal, the Islamic month after Ramadan.

It added that if the crescent moon is sighted on May 22, Eid will start on May 23. If not, the holiday will begin on May 24.