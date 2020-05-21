Friday, May 22, 2020

May 21 20, 5:46 pm

Share53
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
53 Shares

UAE announces Eid holidays for banks

by | News

May. 21, 20 | 5:46 pm

The UAE announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the banking sector this year will be on

29 Ramadan (May 22) to 3 Shawwal 1441H (May 26), officials announced on May 21.

According to the country’s moonsighting committee, they will gather on May 22 to search for the crescent moon in its bid to mark the beginning of Shawwal, the Islamic month after Ramadan.

It added that if the crescent moon is sighted on May 22, Eid will start on May 23. If not, the holiday will begin on May 24.

Jobs

Latest News

K-pop legend Rain trends on TikTok with engaging videos

K-pop legend Rain trends on TikTok with engaging videos

May 21, 2020

South Korean singer and actor recently went viral on TikTok with his engaging videos that have drawn old-time fans and netizens worldwide.   He recently posted videos of him doing the #DoTheDrip challenge, as well dancing shirtless.   @rain.xix SLIDIN’  ##toosieslide...

UAE announces Eid holidays for banks

UAE announces Eid holidays for banks

May 21, 2020

The UAE announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the banking sector this year will be on 29 Ramadan (May 22) to 3 Shawwal 1441H (May 26), officials announced on May 21. According to the country’s moonsighting committee, they will gather on May 22 to search for the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
UAE to open 5 new drive-thru COVID-19 test centers; to conduct 7000 more tests daily
Published On  May 21, 2020
UAE officials explain why malls are not closed on Eid
Published On  May 21, 2020
Duque retracts COVID-19 ‘second wave’ statement following mass criticisms
Published On  May 21, 2020
Close