UAE announces Eid holidays for banks

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced more recoveries compared to new cases for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for a third day in a row with 946 fully-healed patients. This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 12,755....
Malabon Zoo, Avilon Zoo cry for help amid the effects of COVID-19 crisis
Metro Manila zoos have asked for help after being deeply hit by the quarantine measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Malabon Zoo and Avilon Zoo are among those that have been struggling to provide food and other essentials for the animals. Manny Tangco, the...
COVID-19 should be ‘wake-up call’ for gov’ts to tackle pollution – UAE minister
The UAE minister has called on governments to plan how to cut carbon emissions as they reopen businesses amidst coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said in the study “A New Baseline for Greater Collective...
UAE to open 5 new drive-thru COVID-19 test centers; to conduct 7000 more tests daily
The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) plans to increase its testing capacity for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by 72 percent, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme...
The UAE announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the banking sector this year will be on
29 Ramadan (May 22) to 3 Shawwal 1441H (May 26), officials announced on May 21.
According to the country’s moonsighting committee, they will gather on May 22 to search for the crescent moon in its bid to mark the beginning of Shawwal, the Islamic month after Ramadan.
It added that if the crescent moon is sighted on May 22, Eid will start on May 23. If not, the holiday will begin on May 24.
