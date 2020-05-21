Malabon Zoo, Avilon Zoo cry for help amid the effects of COVID-19 crisis

The UAE minister has called on governments to plan how to cut carbon emissions as they reopen businesses amidst coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said in the study “A New Baseline for Greater Collective...
UAE announces Eid holidays for banks
The UAE announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the banking sector this year will be on 29 Ramadan (May 26) to 3 Shawwal 1441H (May 26), officials announced on May 21. According to the country’s moonsighting committee, they will gather on May 22 to search for the...
UAE to open 5 new drive-thru COVID-19 test centers; to conduct 7000 more tests daily
The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) plans to increase its testing capacity for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by 72 percent, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme...
UAE officials explain why malls are not closed on Eid
Shopping malls have remained open on Eid holidays as establishments have been constantly compliant on the precautionary measures set by the government, UAE officials explained. Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters...
Metro Manila zoos have asked for help after being deeply hit by the quarantine measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Malabon Zoo and Avilon Zoo are among those that have been struggling to provide food and other essentials for the animals.
Manny Tangco, the owner of Malabon Zoo, told Atom Araullo in Stand For Truth, that he thought he can sustain the zoo with his savings n a few loans from relatives.
However, when he learned that zoos can still not operate under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), he said they are already in panic mode as to how to preserve the zoo. This has led them to ask for donations so they can be able to keep feeding the animals.
“Panic mode na kami, so I placed in my gate, ‘Please help with your cash donations for the food of zoo animals.” Tangco said.
The zoo captured the attention of netizens after the photo of the signage went viral on social media. The donations are currently keeping the animals well-fed, but Tangco admitted they need to look for ways to sustain the donations coming in.
Meanwhile, Avilon Zoo in Rizal has also asked for donations in order for the owners to provide food and medical services for their animals.
They have started selling admission tickets online worth PHP600, which the institution said will never expire and may be used anytime after restrictions are lifted.
“While under quarantine, we in AVILON ZOO exert our best effort to provide for the needs and welfare of all life under our care. We must admit though that it is quite challenging to maintain good quality animal care and veterinary services in this extraordinary time. We need your support,” the zoo said in a statement.
