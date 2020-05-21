Thursday, May 21, 2020

Abu Dhabi announces up to 50% discounts on traffic fines

Abu Dhabi Police has announced that it will be providing discounts on traffic fines for motorists for various road violations. Authorities urge motorists to take advantage of the discounts which come on three waves: The first being a discount of 50% on fines available...

PH reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 13,434

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 213 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 13,434. In addition, DOH also reported 68 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries...

Duque retracts COVID-19 ‘second wave’ statement following mass criticisms

by | News

May. 21, 20 | 3:27 pm

PH Health Secretary Francisco Duque took back his earlier pronouncement that the Philippines is already in the ‘second wave’ of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic following criticisms from various government entities including the Malacañang Palace.

Earlier, Duque stated that the country has experienced the second wave since March when the enhanced community quarantine was introduced, and pointed out that technically and epidemiologically, the first wave involved three Chinese nationals in January.

During the House health committee hearing, Duque said his previous statement about the second wave of coronavirus was a “casual expression of an epidemiological fact.”

RELATED STORY: 19,870 OFWs remain at Manila quarantine areas, cites testing delays due to staff who contracted COVID-19

“Because the first wave was in January, but only three cases. In that epidemiological sense, cases that show a rise or a crest and then a decrease constitute a wave, although a small wave. Then we have nothing for February. Then this was followed by a bigger wave which is now what we consider as the first major wave of sustained transmission. Either way, it can be easily construed that where we are today is really the first major wave,” he added as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

A number of Cabinet members including Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año among others disputed Duque’s claim.

READ ON: OWWA launches ‘Uwian Na’ website for OFWs in PH to facilitate flights back to provinces

Medialdea distanced Malacañang from the earlier statement of Duque, saying the country has yet to experience a second wave.

“Alam mo hindi pronouncement ‘yan ng Presidente ‘yan or ano. Kailan ba lumabas yung second wave (You know, that is not the President’s pronouncement. When did the second wave start)? That we will have to see,” Medialdea said.

Close