The UAE minister has called on governments to plan how to cut carbon emissions as they reopen businesses amidst coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said in the study “A New Baseline for Greater Collective Action: The Impact of COVID-19 on our Environment and Climate Change” that the pandemic should act as a wake-up call for “greater global collective action”—noting that countries should retain the reduced carbon emission levels even with the resumption of industries to normal operations.

He told Khaleej Times about the possible “revenge pollution” that could happen once governments abandon this concern, and that the positive effects to air quality due to lockdown measures will be all for nothing.

The study also added that climate change is not only all too real, it is also more devastating than the virus—as it presents potential irreversible implications that can affect millions in the world.

