UAE announces Eid holidays for banks

May 21 2020

The UAE announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the banking sector this year will be on 29 Ramadan (May 26) to 3 Shawwal 1441H (May 26), officials announced on May 21. According to the country's moonsighting committee, they will gather on May 22 to search for the...

UAE officials explain why malls are not closed on Eid

May 21 2020

Shopping malls have remained open on Eid holidays as establishments have been constantly compliant on the precautionary measures set by the government, UAE officials explained. Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters...

COVID-19 should be ‘wake-up call’ for gov’ts to tackle pollution – UAE minister

May. 21, 20 | 5:50 pm

The UAE minister has called on governments to plan how to cut carbon emissions as they reopen businesses amidst coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said in the study “A New Baseline for Greater Collective Action: The Impact of COVID-19 on our Environment and Climate Change” that the pandemic should act as a wake-up call for “greater global collective action”—noting that countries should retain the reduced carbon emission levels even with the resumption of industries to normal operations.

He told Khaleej Times about the possible “revenge pollution” that could happen once governments abandon this concern, and that the positive effects to air quality due to lockdown measures will be all for nothing.

READ ALSO: ‘COVID-19 pandemic reduces carbon emissions by 17%, now same levels as 2006’ – experts

The study also added that climate change is not only all too real, it is also more devastating than the virus—as it presents potential irreversible implications that can affect millions in the world.

SEE ALSO: No significant improvement in the environment with COVID-19 pandemic—UN agency

