Reopening tourism: Iceland to accept tourists by mid-June

A team of over 100 medical workers from India has arrived in the UAE on May 20 to help in the country’s fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). VPS Healthcare Group in Abu Dhabi said that its team of 105 doctors, nurses, and paramedics came to the UAE to support...
RTA announces reduced timings for Dubai Metro, other public transport
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the service timings of public transportation will be reduced pursuant to the schedules of the National Disinfection Programme that begins from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am from May 20. All riders will be...
Dubai-based charity group to help 6 orphans in Sharjah whose parents died from COVID-19
A Dubai-based charity group announced that it will help the six expat orphans in Sharjah who lost both their parents to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dar Alber Society said that it will extend financial help to the orphans during this difficult period—noting that...
Netizens watch in horror as man plays with child on makeshift swing from eighth floor balcony
A viral video posted on Twitter shocked netizens as a man was seen pushing a girl on a makeshift swing at their balcony on the eighth floor of their apartment. The video was taken in Puerto Rico and was initially posted on Twitter by Mexican Heraldo Journalist...
Iceland will start accepting international tourists by June 15, provided that they may undergo COVID-19 tests, quarantine, and be required to download their tracing app.
In a statement, the government said it aims to ease restrictions on international arrivals by mid-June to restart its economy. As of now, only professionals—including scientists, filmmakers and athletes—are being allowed to fly to the country, with the requirement of modified quarantine.
The government added that they are yet to give exact orders for tourists visiting the country, but may provide they may provide travelers a choice between being tested for the virus upon arrival or undergoing a two-week quarantine.
The country may also require international visitors to download and use their tracing app, which can determine if and when an infection is identified in the area.
According to Minister of Tourism, Industry and Innovation Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, the government has all mechanisms and strategies in place to maintain the safety of residents and tourists—noting that its massive testing, tracing, and isolating, have all been proven effective so far.
“We want to build on that experience of creating a safe place for those who want a change of scenery after what has been a tough spring for all of us,” he said.
