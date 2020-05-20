Reopening tourism: Iceland to accept tourists by mid-June

Iceland will start accepting international tourists by June 15, provided that they may undergo COVID-19 tests, quarantine, and be required to download their tracing app.

In a statement, the government said it aims to ease restrictions on international arrivals by mid-June to restart its economy. As of now, only professionals—including scientists, filmmakers and athletes—are being allowed to fly to the country, with the requirement of modified quarantine.

The government added that they are yet to give exact orders for tourists visiting the country, but may provide they may provide travelers a choice between being tested for the virus upon arrival or undergoing a two-week quarantine.

The country may also require international visitors to download and use their tracing app, which can determine if and when an infection is identified in the area.

According to Minister of Tourism, Industry and Innovation Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, the government has all mechanisms and strategies in place to maintain the safety of residents and tourists—noting that its massive testing, tracing, and isolating, have all been proven effective so far.

“We want to build on that experience of creating a safe place for those who want a change of scenery after what has been a tough spring for all of us,” he said.