Wednesday, May 20, 2020

May 20 20, 2:31 pm

RTA announces reduced timings for Dubai Metro, other public transport

May 20 2020

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the service timings of public transportation will be reduced pursuant to the schedules of the National Disinfection Programme that begins from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am from May 20. All riders will be...

Europe plans to reopen borders to tourists by June

May 20 2020

The European Commission announced that it is planning to reboot tourism in the region by mid-June. The executive branch of the European Union (EU) said that it has already unveiled guidelines on how to gradually resume travel for this year, noting that “as soon as the...

Share96
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
96 Shares

Over 100 medical workers from India arrive in UAE to help in COVID-19 fight

by | News

May. 20, 20 | 2:31 pm

A team of over 100 medical workers from India has arrived in the UAE on May 20 to help in the country’s fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

VPS Healthcare Group in Abu Dhabi said that its team of 105 doctors, nurses, and paramedics came to the UAE to support the government’s battle against the disease—with the support from

The Indian Embassy, ​​the UAE Ministry of Health, and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Among the 105 members, 75 are Indian recruits while the rest are members of the VPS medical group who were stranded in India as a result of the UAE’s travel bans, Al Bayan reported.

The members are highly trained to work at the front lines of the COVID-19 battle and have extensive experience in medical care, according to VPS.

“We are fighting an unprecedented situation. The UAE government is launching a lot of initiatives across the Emirates to contain the virus. We are happy and proud to be part of this. Bringing a medical team is part of our continuous efforts to support the government, it is our responsibility and duty,” said health director of VPS Healthcare Group Dr. Nabil Diboni.

He added that the member followed strict social distancing measures throughout the flight.

Meanwhile, one of the team members, senior nurse Vinod Sebastian, expressed their commitment to support the UAE in this fight, saying “It is our duty to serve and treat patients during this unprecedented crisis. They have extensive experience in critical care. We are very confident and excited.”

Jobs

Latest News

Filipinos in UAE engage in survey on their COVID-19 situation

Filipinos in UAE engage in survey on their COVID-19 situation

May 20, 2020

The impact of the spread of the coronavirus has affected different sectors worldwide, including the UAE. This is why many Filipinos are currently reflecting on their decisions in the coming days in their plans on when a 'new normal' begins in the country. An ongoing...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
RTA announces reduced timings for Dubai Metro, other public transport
Published On  May 20, 2020
Dubai-based charity group to help 6 orphans in Sharjah whose parents died from COVID-19
Published On  May 20, 2020
Netizens watch in horror as man plays with child on makeshift swing from eighth floor balcony
Published On  May 20, 2020
Close