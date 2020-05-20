Over 100 medical workers from India arrive in UAE to help in COVID-19 fight

A team of over 100 medical workers from India has arrived in the UAE on May 20 to help in the country’s fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

VPS Healthcare Group in Abu Dhabi said that its team of 105 doctors, nurses, and paramedics came to the UAE to support the government’s battle against the disease—with the support from

The Indian Embassy, ​​the UAE Ministry of Health, and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Among the 105 members, 75 are Indian recruits while the rest are members of the VPS medical group who were stranded in India as a result of the UAE’s travel bans, Al Bayan reported.

The members are highly trained to work at the front lines of the COVID-19 battle and have extensive experience in medical care, according to VPS.

“We are fighting an unprecedented situation. The UAE government is launching a lot of initiatives across the Emirates to contain the virus. We are happy and proud to be part of this. Bringing a medical team is part of our continuous efforts to support the government, it is our responsibility and duty,” said health director of VPS Healthcare Group Dr. Nabil Diboni.

He added that the member followed strict social distancing measures throughout the flight.

Meanwhile, one of the team members, senior nurse Vinod Sebastian, expressed their commitment to support the UAE in this fight, saying “It is our duty to serve and treat patients during this unprecedented crisis. They have extensive experience in critical care. We are very confident and excited.”