Netizens watch in horror as man plays with child on makeshift swing from eighth floor balcony

A team of over 100 medical workers from India has arrived in the UAE on May 20 to help in the country’s fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). VPS Healthcare Group in Abu Dhabi said that its team of 105 doctors, nurses, and paramedics came to the UAE to support...
RTA announces reduced timings for Dubai Metro, other public transport
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the service timings of public transportation will be reduced pursuant to the schedules of the National Disinfection Programme that begins from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am from May 20. All riders will be...
Dubai-based charity group to help 6 orphans in Sharjah whose parents died from COVID-19
A Dubai-based charity group announced that it will help the six expat orphans in Sharjah who lost both their parents to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dar Alber Society said that it will extend financial help to the orphans during this difficult period—noting that...
Europe plans to reopen borders to tourists by June
The European Commission announced that it is planning to reboot tourism in the region by mid-June. The executive branch of the European Union (EU) said that it has already unveiled guidelines on how to gradually resume travel for this year, noting that “as soon as the...
A viral video posted on Twitter shocked netizens as a man was seen pushing a girl on a makeshift swing at their balcony on the eighth floor of their apartment.
The video was taken in Puerto Rico and was initially posted on Twitter by Mexican Heraldo Journalist Jonathan Padilla last Saturday, as per reports from The Daily Mail.
In the video, the child is seen swinging over the edge of their balcony as she swings high with the help of the man presumed to be the child’s father. The user captioned the video ‘Enserio?” that translates to “Really?” in English.
Parks are currently closed in Puerto Rico as the country is currently under a lockdown and curfew due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Netizens criticized the man’s actions on Reddit, stating that he has endangered the life of the child. Others even stated that the man could have installed the swing inside his home instead.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
