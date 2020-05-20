Netizens watch in horror as man plays with child on makeshift swing from eighth floor balcony

A viral video posted on Twitter shocked netizens as a man was seen pushing a girl on a makeshift swing at their balcony on the eighth floor of their apartment.

The video was taken in Puerto Rico and was initially posted on Twitter by Mexican Heraldo Journalist Jonathan Padilla last Saturday, as per reports from The Daily Mail.

In the video, the child is seen swinging over the edge of their balcony as she swings high with the help of the man presumed to be the child’s father. The user captioned the video ‘Enserio?” that translates to “Really?” in English.

Parks are currently closed in Puerto Rico as the country is currently under a lockdown and curfew due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Netizens criticized the man’s actions on Reddit, stating that he has endangered the life of the child. Others even stated that the man could have installed the swing inside his home instead.