Wednesday, May 20, 2020

May 20 20, 1:57 pm

RTA announces reduced timings for Dubai Metro, other public transport

May 20 2020

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the service timings of public transportation will be reduced pursuant to the schedules of the National Disinfection Programme that begins from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am from May 20. All riders will be...

Europe plans to reopen borders to tourists by June

May 20 2020

The European Commission announced that it is planning to reboot tourism in the region by mid-June. The executive branch of the European Union (EU) said that it has already unveiled guidelines on how to gradually resume travel for this year, noting that “as soon as the...

Netizens watch in horror as man plays with child on makeshift swing from eighth floor balcony

News

May. 20, 20 | 1:57 pm

A viral video posted on Twitter shocked netizens as a man was seen pushing a girl on a makeshift swing at their balcony on the eighth floor of their apartment.

The video was taken in Puerto Rico and was initially posted on Twitter by Mexican Heraldo Journalist Jonathan Padilla last Saturday, as per reports from The Daily Mail.

In the video, the child is seen swinging over the edge of their balcony as she swings high with the help of the man presumed to be the child’s father. The user captioned the video ‘Enserio?” that translates to “Really?” in English.

Parks are currently closed in Puerto Rico as the country is currently under a lockdown and curfew due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Netizens criticized the man’s actions on Reddit, stating that he has endangered the life of the child. Others even stated that the man could have installed the swing inside his home instead.

Latest News

Filipinos in UAE engage in survey on their COVID-19 situation

Filipinos in UAE engage in survey on their COVID-19 situation

May 20, 2020

The impact of the spread of the coronavirus has affected different sectors worldwide, including the UAE. This is why many Filipinos are currently reflecting on their decisions in the coming days in their plans on when a 'new normal' begins in the country. An ongoing...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

