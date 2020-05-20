Dubai-based charity group to help 6 orphans in Sharjah whose parents died from COVID-19

A team of over 100 medical workers from India has arrived in the UAE on May 20 to help in the country’s fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). VPS Healthcare Group in Abu Dhabi said that its team of 105 doctors, nurses, and paramedics came to the UAE to support...
RTA announces reduced timings for Dubai Metro, other public transport
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the service timings of public transportation will be reduced pursuant to the schedules of the National Disinfection Programme that begins from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am from May 20. All riders will be...
Netizens watch in horror as man plays with child on makeshift swing from eighth floor balcony
A viral video posted on Twitter shocked netizens as a man was seen pushing a girl on a makeshift swing at their balcony on the eighth floor of their apartment. The video was taken in Puerto Rico and was initially posted on Twitter by Mexican Heraldo Journalist...
Europe plans to reopen borders to tourists by June
The European Commission announced that it is planning to reboot tourism in the region by mid-June. The executive branch of the European Union (EU) said that it has already unveiled guidelines on how to gradually resume travel for this year, noting that “as soon as the...
A Dubai-based charity group announced that it will help the six expat orphans in Sharjah who lost both their parents to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Dar Alber Society said that it will extend financial help to the orphans during this difficult period—noting that they will cover their housing rent for the next two years, as well as provide monthly monetary aid to the relative who will be taking care of them.
The organization added that it will also cover some of their school fees worth Dhs50,000. This came after Al Tayeb’s nephew—who now takes care of the kids—said in interviews that he hopes to find ways to continue their education as they were not able to attend school this year because of late fees.
Earlier this week, expat Ali Ahmed Al Tayeb succumbed to COVID-19, 23 days after the death of his wife due to the virus. Their passing left six children orphans, and are under the care of the nephew who lives in Ajman.
In a report by Gulf News, nephew revealed that the children’s father had diabetes and contracted the virus in just a few days after his wife passed away from the disease.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved