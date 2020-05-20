Dubai-based charity group to help 6 orphans in Sharjah whose parents died from COVID-19

A Dubai-based charity group announced that it will help the six expat orphans in Sharjah who lost both their parents to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Dar Alber Society said that it will extend financial help to the orphans during this difficult period—noting that they will cover their housing rent for the next two years, as well as provide monthly monetary aid to the relative who will be taking care of them.

The organization added that it will also cover some of their school fees worth Dhs50,000. This came after Al Tayeb’s nephew—who now takes care of the kids—said in interviews that he hopes to find ways to continue their education as they were not able to attend school this year because of late fees.

Earlier this week, expat Ali Ahmed Al Tayeb succumbed to COVID-19, 23 days after the death of his wife due to the virus. Their passing left six children orphans, and are under the care of the nephew who lives in Ajman.

In a report by Gulf News, nephew revealed that the children’s father had diabetes and contracted the virus in just a few days after his wife passed away from the disease.