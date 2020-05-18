WHO: COVID-19 trials that intentionally infect participants can speed up vaccine development

The World Health Organization said in its guidelines released earlier in May that human trials that involve deliberately infecting participants with the virus can help speed up the vaccine development for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a report by Hindu Times, who said that such trials—called human challenge studies—may be more effective because researchers can see the results real-time.

In this type of study, participants are given the potential vaccine and then deliberately exposed to COVID-19. Traditional trials usually involve administering the candidate vaccine and wait for its efficacy via natural infection.

WHO’s guidelines also noted that human challenge studies can efficiently study the vaccine’s immunity to the virus, as well as the protection and risks it could offer.

The organization, however, added in its guidelines that challenge studies must comprise only healthy adults aged 18 to 30 years old, as fatal infection rates among this age group is particularly lower than other groups.

Another report by the Financial Times said that the US National Institutes of Health is also preparing for human challenge studies for COVID-19 vaccine, with experts noting that this method will lower the period initially forecasted for the cure to be developed—which is at least 12 to 18 months.

Another expert from the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, Andrew Pollard, told The Guardian that there is a great interest in human challenge studies today because the world still does not have a “rescue therapy” against the disease. However, he added that researchers must take this approach with extreme caution.