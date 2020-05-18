US partners with India on COVID-19 fight; donates ventilators, collaborates for vaccine

US President Donald Trump said that it is working with India in its fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through various initiatives—including vaccine development and donation of ventilators.

In a report by Khaleej Times, he said many scientists from the US Indian community are working on the Operation Warp Speed—the country’s project to develop vaccine for the disease.

In addition, the US also donated ventilators to the country to treat its COVID-19 patients. India, on the other hand, had lifted the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine, as well as donated 3.5 million tablets and nine tons of ingredients of the drug to the US.

“We’re working very closely also with India. We have a tremendous Indian population in the United States. And many of the people that you’re talking about are working on the vaccine too. Great scientists and researchers,” he said.

Trump promised to make the vaccine available worldwide within the year, and that it will be at an affordable cost.

“The last thing anybody is looking for is profit. We’ll be very happy if they are able to do it. We’ll help them with delivery. We’ll help them in every way we can,” Khaleej Time quoted him as saying.