UAE releases new list of fines for violators of COVID-19 regulations

The UAE has launched an online platform to help businesses amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The Ministry of Economy has set up the knowledge platform to provide the latest developments on the pandemic in the country, as well as a set of proposals in...
Cigarette company launches tobacco-based COVID-19 vaccine
British American Tobacco—one of the largest cigarette companies in the world—has introduced a new potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine ready for human trial. In a report by Times Now News, the company said the vaccine is made with proteins from tobacco and...
WHO: COVID-19 trials that intentionally infect participants can speed up vaccine development
The World Health Organization said in its guidelines released earlier in May that human trials that involve deliberately infecting participants with the virus can help speed up the vaccine development for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by Hindu Times, who...
5th COVID-19 vaccine for trial in China – health official
A health official in China said that the country already has a fifth potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine already in human trial, ABS-CBN News reported. According to National Health Commission deputy director Zeng Yixin, the said potential vaccine has so...
The UAE government on May 18 has released a new set of fines for citizens and residents who violate the rules against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
For commercial activities
For reopening establishments like schools, gyms, entertainment facilities (parks, pools, cinemas), dining establishments (restaurants and coffee shops) – Dhs50,000
For those who fail to implement the required number of peope in exercises, beaches, parks – Dhs3,000
For establishments that failed to install thermal cameras when required – Dhs20,000
Stores that are open beyond allowable hours – Dhs5,000
For gatherings and curfew regulations
For party or gathering organizers – Dhs10,000
For party attendees – Dhs5,000 each
For tutors who conduct private learnings – Dhs30,000
For people who host the private learnings – Dhs20,000
For having more than three people in a vehicle – Dhs3,000
For people inside vehicles not wearing masks – Dhs3,000
For those who leave homes during the curfew time (8 PM to 6 AM) – Dhs3,000
For those who violate the restrictions during sterilization period: Dh3,000
At the workplace
For companies who fail to enforce 30 percent workforce limit – Dhs3,000
For those not wearing face masks inside the office – Dhs5,000 (for the company); Dhs500 (for employees)
For those not maintaining social distancing of 2 meters at work – Dhs5,000 (for the company); Dhs3,000 (for employeees)
For companies allowing their workers to commute between emirates – Dhs10,000 and confiscation of vehicle
COVID-19 related violations
For those who refuse to take COVID-19 test – Dhs5,000
For those who refuse to retake COVID-19 test after two weeks – Dhs1,000
For those who fail to download Stay Home app, refuse to carry the smartphone with the app, damages or loses the smart device to monitor home quarantine – Dhs10,000
For those who copy, delete, leak data about COVID-19 patients – Dhs20,000
