UAE releases new list of fines for violators of COVID-19 regulations

The UAE government on May 18 has released a new set of fines for citizens and residents who violate the rules against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

For commercial activities

For reopening establishments like schools, gyms, entertainment facilities (parks, pools, cinemas), dining establishments (restaurants and coffee shops) – Dhs50,000

For those who fail to implement the required number of peope in exercises, beaches, parks – Dhs3,000

For establishments that failed to install thermal cameras when required – Dhs20,000

Stores that are open beyond allowable hours – Dhs5,000

For gatherings and curfew regulations

For party or gathering organizers – Dhs10,000

For party attendees – Dhs5,000 each

For tutors who conduct private learnings – Dhs30,000

For people who host the private learnings – Dhs20,000

For having more than three people in a vehicle – Dhs3,000

For people inside vehicles not wearing masks – Dhs3,000

For those who leave homes during the curfew time (8 PM to 6 AM) – Dhs3,000

For those who violate the restrictions during sterilization period: Dh3,000

At the workplace

For companies who fail to enforce 30 percent workforce limit – Dhs3,000

For those not wearing face masks inside the office – Dhs5,000 (for the company); Dhs500 (for employees)

For those not maintaining social distancing of 2 meters at work – Dhs5,000 (for the company); Dhs3,000 (for employeees)

For companies allowing their workers to commute between emirates – Dhs10,000 and confiscation of vehicle

COVID-19 related violations

For those who refuse to take COVID-19 test – Dhs5,000

For those who refuse to retake COVID-19 test after two weeks – Dhs1,000

For those who fail to download Stay Home app, refuse to carry the smartphone with the app, damages or loses the smart device to monitor home quarantine – Dhs10,000

For those who copy, delete, leak data about COVID-19 patients – Dhs20,000