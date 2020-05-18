UAE launches online platform to help businesses affected by COVID-19

The UAE has launched an online platform to help businesses amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Ministry of Economy has set up the knowledge platform to provide the latest developments on the pandemic in the country, as well as a set of proposals in accordance with best business practices amid this challenging period.

The platform, for one, offers information regarding the procedures in dealing with clients and suppliers during the pandemic.

It also provides suggestions on how to increase sales at this time, as well as an overview of the status of the sectors.

The platform also contains information and incentive packages by the government to help businesses cope with the economic effects of COVID-19. It also gives them a chance to communicate directly with the Investment Department of the Ministry of Economy.