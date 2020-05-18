Monday, May 18, 2020

UAE launches online platform to help businesses affected by COVID-19

May 18 2020

The UAE has launched an online platform to help businesses amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The Ministry of Economy has set up the knowledge platform to provide the latest developments on the pandemic in the country, as well as a set of proposals in...

Cigarette company launches tobacco-based COVID-19 vaccine

May 18 2020

British American Tobacco—one of the largest cigarette companies in the world—has introduced a new potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine ready for human trial. In a report by Times Now News, the company said the vaccine is made with proteins from tobacco and...

5th COVID-19 vaccine for trial in China – health official

May 18 2020

A health official in China said that the country already has a fifth potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine already in human trial, ABS-CBN News reported. According to National Health Commission deputy director Zeng Yixin, the said potential vaccine has so...

PH reports 205 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 12,718

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) has reported 205 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 12,718.

In addition, DOH also reported 94 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the Philippines now to 2,729.

The Department also reported 7 new fatalities, raising the country’s total death toll to 831.

On May 17, Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna have been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, allowing the reopening of select businesses and industries. Cebu and Mandaue City, meanwhile, will remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 31.

