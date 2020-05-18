PH reports 205 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 12,718

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) has reported 205 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 12,718.

In addition, DOH also reported 94 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the Philippines now to 2,729.

The Department also reported 7 new fatalities, raising the country’s total death toll to 831.

On May 17, Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna have been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, allowing the reopening of select businesses and industries. Cebu and Mandaue City, meanwhile, will remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 31.