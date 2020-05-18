Cigarette company launches tobacco-based COVID-19 vaccine

British American Tobacco—one of the largest cigarette companies in the world—has introduced a new potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine ready for human trial.

In a report by Times Now News, the company said the vaccine is made with proteins from tobacco and has allegedly presented positive results in pre-clinical trials. Once they get an approval from the US Food and Drug Authority (FDA), they said they can advance to human trials.

British American Tobacco said that they will coordinate with government agencies across the globe to develop this specific vaccine, adding that with the right support, they can produce 1 to 3 million doses per week.

Currently, there are over 100 vaccines for COVID-19 being developed, with only about 10 of them approved for human trials phase. According to experts, a vaccine could take 12 to 18 months to be developed.