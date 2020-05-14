Pinay nurse’s brave fight against COVID-19 inspires Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

National Capital Region Police Chief Major General Debold Sinas and other police officials will face criminal charges over the birthday celebration amid the enhanced community quarantine, Malacañang Palance announced on May 14. In a report by Inquirer.net,...
2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH
An intensifying typhoon—the first one in the year—could hit the Philippines from May 14 to 16, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.
Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links digital services with Ajman Pay to provide top-notch secure transactions
As part of its efforts to innovate their customer journey experience in paying service fees, the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links its digital services with Ajman Pay to create a seamless customer-centric user experience.
BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 698 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 21,084.
A Filipina nurse who works in an infectious disease unit of the Department of Health Authority (DHA) shared her story of courage with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Jessa Dawn Ubag, who hails from Dumaguete City, treats the virtual meeting with His Highness as once in a lifetime opportunity.
The Filipino nurse was part of the third episode of a virtual majlis entitled, “Standing Together: Our Healthcare Response to COVID-19”.
During the virtual conference, His Highness listened to a series of stories straight from a number of frontliners whom he described as a source of honorable pride.
Jessa related the story of a young patient she was assigned to, “I remember two months ago I was assigned to a patient in her late 20s… She was previously healthy when she came, but she had high-grade fever and cough. She was breathless. Thus she was needed to be in the ventilator… She was diagnosed of COVID-19.”
With no visitors allowed, Jessa did the extra mile to reassure the patient’s family that she was recovering well.
“I would always call her family back home and inform them of her general medical condition. With my fervent prayers and my personal protective equipment (PPE) as my sheild, I would bravely enter her isolation room and performed the tasks needed of me as a nurse.”
Armed with helmet, glove, face shield, mask and protective clothing in the duration of her 8-hour shift, Jessa said, “I choose to bravely put on my shield and enter the war zone with an unseen enemy, because I believe that this is my calling as a nurse.”
After three weeks of active treatment, that patient she was discharged from the hospital after testing negative from COVID-19.
For Jessa, the stories of recoveries drive her to continue the fight, “My work is physically, sometimes mentally and emotionally draining, but stories of hope and successful recoveries from my patients prove that there is always a light in the end of a dark tunnel.”
Towards the end, His Highness asked about Jessa’s family in the Philippines, to which she replied, “My mother is worried back home, but I constantly reassure her that I am perfectly fine. Her daily prayers for me help me a lot and gives me the driving force to face each day in work.”
His Highness extended his best regards to Jessa’s mother. “Tell her that you are with your second family.”
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
