PH reports 258 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 11,876 

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) has reported 258 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 11,876.

Among the new cases, Metro Manila recorded the highest number at 188

In addition, DOH also reported 86 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the Philippines now to 2,337.

The Department also reported 18 new fatalities, raising the country’s total death toll to 790.

Recently, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from May 16, allowing the reopening of select businesses and industries.