Friday, May 15, 2020

May 14 20, 4:45 pm

2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH

May 14 2020

An intensifying typhoon—the first one in the year—could hit the Philippines from May 14 to 16, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.   In a report by Gulf News, typhoon Vongfong or Ambo in the Philippines is...

UAE waives visa fines for expats

May 14 2020

The UAE has announced that it will waive the visa fines for expats whose visas have expired in early March.   In a virtual press briefing, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) spokesperson Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi said that under the directive of His...

BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084

by | News

May. 14, 20 | 4:45 pm

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 698 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 21,084.

MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and proper social distancing.
In addition, the country also reported 407 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 6,930.

The Ministry also reported two new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 208. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.

