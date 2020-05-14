Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links digital services with Ajman Pay to provide top-notch secure transactions

National Capital Region Police Chief Major General Debold Sinas and other police officials will face criminal charges over the birthday celebration amid the enhanced community quarantine, Malacañang Palance announced on May 14. In a report by Inquirer.net,...
2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH
An intensifying typhoon—the first one in the year—could hit the Philippines from May 14 to 16, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned. In a report by Gulf News, typhoon Vongfong or Ambo in the Philippines is...
BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 698 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 21,084. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...
UAE waives visa fines for expats
The UAE has announced that it will waive the visa fines for expats whose visas have expired in early March. In a virtual press briefing, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) spokesperson Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi said that under the directive of His...
As part of its efforts to innovate their customer journey experience in paying service fees, the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links its digital services with Ajman Pay to create a seamless customer-centric user experience. The initiative enables clients to pay for services across various payment channels and options suitable for all customer segments and needs.
Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, underscored that their cooperation with the Ajman Department of Finance aims to enhance the quality of their services through innovative solutions that meet the demand of investors in the emirate. He said that introducing a superior customer experience was put in place on par with Ajman’s modern and competitive economy.
“Ajman is witnessing a huge demand for land and property units due to its modern infrastructure and economic stability, which both contribute to further growth of the real estate sector. Ajman Pay’s multiple payment options and channels available across the UAE, enable us to reach greater heights in providing industry stakeholders the best level of services,” bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said.
Meanwhile, His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, proclaimed that linking the department’s digital services with Ajman Pay is a result of their efforts to keep up with evolving customer expectations. As per Ajman’s digital transformation strategy on all fronts of government services, the department is committed to providing one-stop-shop, innovative and convenient transactions.
“Our continued efforts in providing an efficient, safe, and superior level of services come as part of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation’s keenness to achieve the emirate’s digital transformation vision. The new payment platform will be rolled out across all Ajman government services with various payment channels and options, leading to further economic growth in multiple directions,” bin Nasser Al Nuaimi added.
He also assured that the department will always pay utmost consideration to customers’ feedback to continuously provide innovative solutions that will save them time and effort.
Among the services linked with Ajman Pay are Real Estate Office Portals, and Title Deed Verifiers, with more services set to be activated gradually.
For his part, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, affirmed continued support and cooperation with the department, to meet its aspirations of delivering exceptional services to all customers. “It is our utmost pleasure to support the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in refining the effectiveness and efficiency of their services for the public through smart payment solutions that are available anytime across the country,” he said.
He added that Ajman Pay services adhere to highly secure international standards. Amongst these services are credit cards, e-wallets, and easy installment plans via mobile applications. Ajman Pay also offers smart platforms in partnership with more than ten banks in the UAE, allowing transactions to be completed digitally from start to finish when paying for or collecting government revenue.
The smart payment portal also provides a unified payment system for the department, which offers real-time monitoring of all government revenues. It also helps create accurate statistical and financial reports that aid in decision-making.
Ajman Pay also has its e-wallet linked with the UAE Pass. The e-wallet provides a single-window that allows customers to review their transactions for all government departments in Ajman at no extra service fee cost.
