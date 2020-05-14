Abu Dhabi Crown Prince urges UAE residents to have more patience

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, conveyed his gratitude to everyone working in the healthcare sector, describing them as UAE’s source of honourable pride.

In the third episode of a virtual majlis entitled, “Standing Together: Our Healthcare Response to COVID-19”, His Highness highlighted the central role of science, healthcare and the UAE’s frontliners in prevailing against the unprecedented global challenge brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

His Highness also urged the UAE citizens, expats, and visitors alike to exercise more patience as the entire world tries to contain the pandemic.

“We need to be patient – we are all saddened by the closure of worship places, and the lockdown that inhibits us from seeing our family, friends and loved ones, but patience is key for us to overcome this challenge,” His Highness said.

Looking at the bright side of the pandemic, His Highness added, “The world, for the first time in the history of mankind, is united against one common enemy.

During the virtual majlis that explored the UAE’s response to COVID-19, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, also highlighted preparation played a significant role in the country’s battle against the invisible enemy.

“Everything we worked on in the past years has proven its significance today. We have prepared extensively through contingency plans for this novel challenge, and today we reap the results of this preparedness,” the minister said.