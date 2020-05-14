2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH

National Capital Region Police Chief Major General Debold Sinas and other police officials will face criminal charges over the birthday celebration amid the enhanced community quarantine, Malacañang Palance announced on May 14. In a report by Inquirer.net,...
Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links digital services with Ajman Pay to provide top-notch secure transactions
As part of its efforts to innovate their customer journey experience in paying service fees, the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links its digital services with Ajman Pay to create a seamless customer-centric user experience. The initiative enables...
BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 698 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 21,084. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...
UAE waives visa fines for expats
The UAE has announced that it will waive the visa fines for expats whose visas have expired in early March. In a virtual press briefing, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) spokesperson Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi said that under the directive of His...
An intensifying typhoon—the first one in the year—could hit the Philippines from May 14 to 16, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.
In a report by Gulf News, typhoon Vongfong or Ambo in the Philippines is forecasted to reach category 4 status with winds that can reach132 mph. PAGASA further warns that it could bring floods and strong winds specifically in Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate,
Gulf News added in its report that the authorities have already urged farmers in the Philippines to harvest their crops soon before the typhoon hits.
TYPHOON #AmboPH UPDATE
As of 4:15 AM, 14 May 2020, Thursday
• "AMBO" slightly intensifies while threatening Northern Samar, Bicol Region.
• The eye of Typhoon "AMBO" is currently visible on PAGASA Guiuan Radar. pic.twitter.com/W3xm0sEfeN
— Philippine Emergency Alerts – PEA (@AlertsPea) May 13, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
