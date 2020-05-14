Friday, May 15, 2020

May 14 20, 5:37 pm

BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084

May 14 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 698 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 21,084. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...

UAE waives visa fines for expats

May 14 2020

The UAE has announced that it will waive the visa fines for expats whose visas have expired in early March.   In a virtual press briefing, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) spokesperson Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi said that under the directive of His...

Share114
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
114 Shares

2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH

by | News

May. 14, 20 | 5:37 pm

An intensifying typhoon—the first one in the year—could hit the Philippines from May 14 to 16, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.
 
In a report by Gulf News, typhoon Vongfong or Ambo in the Philippines is forecasted to reach category 4 status with winds that can reach132 mph. PAGASA further warns that it could bring floods and strong winds specifically in Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate,
 
Gulf News added in its report that the authorities have already urged farmers in the Philippines to harvest their crops soon before the typhoon hits.
 

Jobs

Latest News

2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH

2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH

May 14, 2020

An intensifying typhoon—the first one in the year—could hit the Philippines from May 14 to 16, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.   In a report by Gulf News, typhoon Vongfong or Ambo in the Philippines is...

BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084

BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084

May 14, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 698 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 21,084. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links digital services with Ajman Pay to provide top-notch secure transactions
Published On  May 14, 2020
BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084
Published On  May 14, 2020
UAE waives visa fines for expats
Published On  May 14, 2020
Close