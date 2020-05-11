UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government

(WAM) — The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on May 22, Friday – the 29th day of Ramadan which will continue until until 3rd Shawwal 1441 H, which is yet to be declared.

On the occasion, the Authority conveyed its congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The Authority also offered greetings on the occasion to the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic nations around the world.