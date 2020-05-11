UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government

The UAE has reported record highs in the number of recoveries for a third consecutive day, reporting 577 recoveries as the total number of fully healed citizens and residents has reached 5,381. شفاء 577 حالة إصابة بفيروس #كورونا_المستجد، ليصل إجمالي حالات الشفاء في...
UAE rules out plans to increase VAT
The UAE government has affirmed the public that it has no plans to raise the country's Value Added Tax (VAT) which is currently at 5%. Earlier, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will increase its VAT to triple its initial amount, from 5% to 15% starting July 1, 2020,...
Preparing for the ‘new normal’: Cebu Pacific introduces measures for contactless flights
UAE nationals and residents yearning to travel again, as well as Overseas Filipinos who long to be reunited with their families, will soon be able to experience safer moments onboard Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, as the airline...
Non-OFWs to pay costs of quarantine facilities upon arrival at PH
Filipinos coming from overseas who are not OFWs will not only have to undergo mandatory quarantine, they must also pay for their stay at the government-assigned quarantine facility. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque clarified that only OFWs will be rid...
(WAM) — The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on May 22, Friday – the 29th day of Ramadan which will continue until until 3rd Shawwal 1441 H, which is yet to be declared.
On the occasion, the Authority conveyed its congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.
The Authority also offered greetings on the occasion to the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic nations around the world.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved