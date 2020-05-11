Monday, May 11, 2020

May 11 20, 2:45 pm

UAE rules out plans to increase VAT

May 11 2020

The UAE government has affirmed the public that it has no plans to raise the country's Value Added Tax (VAT) which is currently at 5%. Earlier, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will increase its VAT to triple its initial amount, from 5% to 15% starting July 1, 2020,...

Non-OFWs to pay costs of quarantine facilities upon arrival at PH

May 11 2020

Filipinos coming from overseas who are not OFWs will not only have to undergo mandatory quarantine, they must also pay for their stay at the government-assigned quarantine facility. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque clarified that only OFWs will be rid...

Share92
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
92 Shares

UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government

by | News

May. 11, 20 | 2:45 pm

(WAM) — The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on May 22, Friday – the 29th day of Ramadan which will continue until until 3rd Shawwal 1441 H, which is yet to be declared.

On the occasion, the Authority conveyed its congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The Authority also offered greetings on the occasion to the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic nations around the world.

Jobs

Latest News

UAE rules out plans to increase VAT

UAE rules out plans to increase VAT

May 11, 2020

The UAE government has affirmed the public that it has no plans to raise the country's Value Added Tax (VAT) which is currently at 5%. Earlier, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will increase its VAT to triple its initial amount, from 5% to 15% starting July 1, 2020,...

UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government

UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government

May 11, 2020

(WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on May 22, Friday - the 29th day of Ramadan which will continue until until 3rd Shawwal 1441 H, which is yet to be...

Non-OFWs to pay costs of quarantine facilities upon arrival at PH

Non-OFWs to pay costs of quarantine facilities upon arrival at PH

May 11, 2020

Filipinos coming from overseas who are not OFWs will not only have to undergo mandatory quarantine, they must also pay for their stay at the government-assigned quarantine facility. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque clarified that only OFWs will be rid...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Non-OFWs to pay costs of quarantine facilities upon arrival at PH
Published On  May 11, 2020
‘My mother asked God kung pinabayaan Niya ba kami’: UAE-based Filipino, entire family share their battle against COVID-19 together
Published On  May 11, 2020
Senators file bill to provide ‘provisional franchise’ for ABS-CBN valid till June 2022
Published On  May 11, 2020
Close