One worker infects 533 fellow employees at Ghana facility

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed to the press what could be one of the world’s highest numbers of transmission from one person as a factory worker has reportedly infected 533 fellow workers in the country.

The said person works at a fish processing factory at Tema – Ghana’s Atlantic seafront city but Akufo-Addo refrained from providing further details.

“All 533 persons were infected by one person,” said Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo which now comprises of 12.5% of the country’s total number of cases which currently stands at 4,263, as per reports from Reuters.

Information from the Ghana Health service states that the country has conducted over 160,501 tests.

The country has reported 22 individuals who have succumbed due to complications from the disease, while 494 others have fully recovered.

Akufo-Addo furthered that public gatherings will be banned until the end of May, and that educational institutions will be closed until further notice.