UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government

May 11 2020

(WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on May 22, Friday - the 29th day of Ramadan which will continue until until 3rd Shawwal 1441 H, which is yet to be...

Non-OFWs to pay costs of quarantine facilities upon arrival at PH

May 11 2020

Filipinos coming from overseas who are not OFWs will not only have to undergo mandatory quarantine, they must also pay for their stay at the government-assigned quarantine facility. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque clarified that only OFWs will be rid...

UAE rules out plans to increase VAT

May. 11, 20

The UAE government has affirmed the public that it has no plans to raise the country’s Value Added Tax (VAT) which is currently at 5%.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will increase its VAT to triple its initial amount, from 5% to 15% starting July 1, 2020, as the country aims to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on its economy. In addition, the cost of living allowance will also be suspended beginning June 1.

An official announcement from the UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) states that there are no immediate plans to do so and even stated that the country is committed to achieving its goals and development plans.

“#MOFUAE has denied the existence of any immediate plans to raise value added #tax (#VAT) in the United Arab Emirates beyond its current rate of 5%, and has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving the country’s goals and development plans,” tweeted the Ministry.

MoF Undersecretary H.E. Younis Haji Al Khoori stated that their ministry is currently studying the readiness of the country’s financial systems to find ways to manage and support vital sectors during and after the pandemic.

“We, at the Ministry of Finance, are studying our financial systems to ensure their readiness to manage the nex stage and support all vital sectors. We are devising programs and projects to enhance our ability to continue the development process and to put people as our top priority, building a secure future for generations to come,” said H.E. Al Khoori.

