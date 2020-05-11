COVID-19 cases in PH now past 11,000, with seven deaths

Cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines rose once again to almost double from yesterday’s number with 292 new patients as the country’s Department of Health (DOH) reveals that the total number of confirmed patients has now reached 11,086.

DOH furthered that there were seven reported deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country is at 726.

Current numbers of recoveries have also increased with 75 newly-recovered patients, which brings the total to 1,999.

After a week of flight suspensions, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) recently announced that chartered flights will soon be allowed to land two days in a week: Mondays and Thursdays.

CAAP’s recently issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that chartered flights planning to land in the country must first secure clearances from the Department of Foreign Affairs and CAAP for slotting purposes.

As for other scheduled commercial flights, the CAAP advisory stated that they can land in the Philippines on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays – but they need to get approval from CAAP at least 48 hours prior to their departure from the airport of origin so that authorities can provide necessary slotting as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport only has a maximum capacity of 400 passengers per day.