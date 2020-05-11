Monday, May 11, 2020

UAE rules out plans to increase VAT

May 11 2020

The UAE government has affirmed the public that it has no plans to raise the country's Value Added Tax (VAT) which is currently at 5%. Earlier, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will increase its VAT to triple its initial amount, from 5% to 15% starting July 1, 2020,...

UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government

May 11 2020

(WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on May 22, Friday - the 29th day of Ramadan which will continue until until 3rd Shawwal 1441 H, which is yet to be...

COVID-19 cases in PH now past 11,000, with seven deaths

News

May. 11, 20 | 12:46 pm

Cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines rose once again to almost double from yesterday’s number with 292 new patients as the country’s Department of Health (DOH) reveals that the total number of confirmed patients has now reached 11,086.

DOH furthered that there were seven reported deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country is at 726.

Current numbers of recoveries have also increased with 75 newly-recovered patients, which brings the total to 1,999.

After a week of flight suspensions, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) recently announced that chartered flights will soon be allowed to land two days in a week: Mondays and Thursdays.

CAAP’s recently issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that chartered flights planning to land in the country must first secure clearances from the Department of Foreign Affairs and CAAP for slotting purposes.

As for other scheduled commercial flights, the CAAP advisory stated that they can land in the Philippines on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays – but they need to get approval from CAAP at least 48 hours prior to their departure from the airport of origin so that authorities can provide necessary slotting as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport only has a maximum capacity of 400 passengers per day.

COVID-19 cases PHPH COVID-19 cases

