Ajman Finance Department awarded Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Certification for its Ajman Pay Platform

The UAE has reported record highs in the number of recoveries for a third consecutive day, reporting 577 recoveries as the total number of fully healed citizens and residents has reached 5,381. شفاء 577 حالة إصابة بفيروس #كورونا_المستجد، ليصل إجمالي حالات الشفاء في...
UAE rules out plans to increase VAT
The UAE government has affirmed the public that it has no plans to raise the country's Value Added Tax (VAT) which is currently at 5%. Earlier, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will increase its VAT to triple its initial amount, from 5% to 15% starting July 1, 2020,...
Preparing for the ‘new normal’: Cebu Pacific introduces measures for contactless flights
UAE nationals and residents yearning to travel again, as well as Overseas Filipinos who long to be reunited with their families, will soon be able to experience safer moments onboard Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, as the airline...
UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government
(WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on May 22, Friday - the 29th day of Ramadan which will continue until until 3rd Shawwal 1441 H, which is yet to be...
Ajman Finance Department has recently been awarded the world-renowned Certification of Compliance in Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for its Ajman Pay Platform, a smart digital payment platform with groundbreaking technologies set to rapidly and securely transform the areas of payment and government revenue collection & control. The certificate has been granted by ValueMentor, a leading global cybersecurity certification provider.
The PCI certification, considered the best way to safeguard sensitive data and information, is a global compliance scheme that secures credit and debit card transactions against data theft and fraud.
The granted certification covers diverse services and infrastructure of the Ajman Pay system such as Electronic payment gateways, electronic clearing, settlements, hosting, securing data storage, as well as all devices and cards.
Underlining that the certification upholds the Ajman Pay system as a highly secure payment getaway, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, noted that this certification would further enhance the credibility of Ajman Pay’s services.
“This Certification of Compliance in Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard guarantees that Ajman Pay’s system is highly secure and completely bulletproof against data security breaches. Furthermore, receiving this global certification boosts the trustworthiness and reliability of Ajman Pay as an easy, convenient and safe alternative to cash payments–an achievement that comes in line with the Departments’ continued efforts to make it the most secure and favorable payment platform in the emirate.” Al Ali said.
“Through Ajman Pay, Ajman’s Department of Finance continues to accomplish its goal of offering services in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and transparency. Indeed, it is one of our innovative initiatives in terms of payment, settlement, revenue control, and collection processes. We are glad to have achieved this new milestone,” he added.
He furthered that Ajman’s Department of Finance holds sustaining public confidence through maintaining the confidentiality of their financial information and personal data at the highest priority. As such, he emphasised that it makes Ajman Pay the most preferred payment gateways in the Emirate of Ajman.
Meanwhile, Mohamed Jassem Al Ali, Director of Strategic and Projects Management Office at Ajman’s Department of Finance, lauded the concerted efforts of the Ajman Pay team in increasing efficiency and reducing vulnerabilities in the payment gateway’s systems.
“Our primary goal has always been to maintain the highest levels of reliability and security in Ajman Pay and to sustain the success of our joint efforts with our customers and partners. Hence, we continue to persevere in keeping Ajman Pay’s reputation as the safest and smartest payment portal amongst the wide range of payment options available in the UAE.” He asserted.
In addition, Engineer Ahmad Nazmi Ibrahim, Project manager of Ajman Pay at the Department of Finance, highlighted that receiving the global certification was an important move for Ajman Pay to foster greater trust and build a strong relationship with customers, and to encourage others to utilise it as their preferred smart payment and revenue collection method.
Accomodation option available in the market.
