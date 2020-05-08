Saturday, May 9, 2020

PH Consulate in Dubai ready to repatriate over 1,500 Filipinos

May 09 2020

The Philippine Consulate in Dubai has expressed its readiness to fly home over 1,500 Filipinos who have signed up for free repatriation to the Philippines. Philippine Consul General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates H.E. Paul Raymund Cortes stated that they will be...

UAE residents increase spending on non-essential items during heightened restrictions

News

May. 08, 20

UAE residents still find time to spend on entertainment and non-essential items during the country’s #StayHome initiative, a survey revealed.

According Kearney Middle East’s survey, residents are currently spending more on entertainment and education—mainly to ease boredom during the heightened restrictions in the country.

The study showed education and books have become more in demand during this time. This was followed by music and movies (21 per cent), and electronics (17 percent). Some have also looked at decorating their houses, with home improvement items comprising 15 percent of the answers. Fashion and beauty items, as well as toys and games, came next (12 percent each).

In addition, the survey revealed that 79 percent of consumers in the UAE have changed their shopping habits, spending more online than they would have previously.  Around 48 percent of those, the survey revealed, said they would still maintain it even after the pandemic.

“Though UAE consumers mainly opt for traditional supermarket shopping for the essentials, the survey highlights a growing demand for online shopping. This will undoubtedly shape the future of the industry by both accelerating the growth of online retail or e-commerce and driving a resurgence in local neighborhood supermarkets and stores,” said Debashish Mukherjee, Partner & Head, Consumer Industries and Retail Practice at Kearney Middle East.

