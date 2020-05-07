UAE COVID-19 cases now past 16,000 mark, with 502 new patients, eight deaths

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has recently conducted 33,000 additional tests, revealing 502 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 16,240.

The UAE also reported eight deaths from different nationalities, bringing the total death toll to 165. Authorities have expressed their sincerest condolences to the bereaved families.

In addition, the country also reported 213 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 3,572.

The Ministry also advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.