PH stocks index picks up as Duterte makes peace with Ayalas, Pangilinan

The Philippine Stocks Exchange index (PSEi) swung higher with 99.58 points closing at 5,671.67 on Tuesday after President Rodrigo Duterte buried the hatchet between him and two of the biggest business conglomerates in the country.

The shares of the Ayala Corp. (AC) and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) logged 14.73% and 13.55% respectively, pushing PSEi higher as the gesture of the President gained market optimism.

With this, AC has improved its market capitalization by P51.97 billion while MPIC garnered P10.73 billion boost in market shares.

In a public address on Monday, Duterte apologized to the Ayalas, who also operate the Manila Water Company, and Pangilinan, who heads the Maynilad Water Services Inc. It can be recalled that Duterte warned the two water concessionaires in 2019 of a possible military takeover.

On Monday, the President said he was humbled by the COVID-19 pandemic adding that he is “ready to talk” with them.

“The COVID-19 humbled me. With the kind of response that you gave, showed to the public, it’s a humbling experience also for me. That, you know, baka kailangan mo rin sila balang araw,” Duterte said.

“I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping us provide the necessities of the moment,” he added.

The President’s remark was welcomed by the Ayala brothers – AC chairman and chief executive officer Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and president and chief operating officer Fernando Zobel de Ayala.

“We are grateful for President Duterte’s statement at the briefing last night. We have always believed in building a strong partnership between the private and public sectors in addressing our country’s problems and in investing in the country to create jobs and improve the lives of Filipinos,” the Ayalas said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on his Twitter account, Pangilinan said, “I would like to thank the President for his remarks tonight, most especially for his sincerity and kindness.”

The business tycoons are getting all praise from the government for their contributions and philanthropy to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 on their employees and the public in general.

AC had pledged in March a whopping P2.4 billion emergency response package to support all of its employees and ensure that they get paid for the entire duration of the enhanced community quarantine.

The multi-billion-peso package covers wages, bonuses, leave conversions, loan deferments, as well as rent coverage of Ayala partners and Ayala Corporation employees.



In the same month, Ayala Foundation also distributed tens of thousands of N95 masks to the Department of Health.

Through the combined donation of P5 million, the Ayala group of businesses were able to help the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to hand out 200,000 face masks to Metro Manila frontliners, government agencies and migrant Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau.

An additional donation of P2 million was also given to PRC to build a new COVID-19 testing center at the PRC Manila Headquarters to increase the country’s daily testing capacity.

Meanwhile, the latest slew of Pangilinan’s donations to the government included a fleet of service vehicles –30 sedan cars and cargo vans — for the Armed Forces. Ten buses, meanwhile, were donated to the Philippine Army to be used in government’s efforts to fight the global pandemic.

Earlier, he also gave essential packages, including 14,000 liters of ethyl alcohol and personal protective equipment, to government hospitals, as well as thousands of cooked food servings for the Philippine Marines Corps.