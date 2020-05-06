UAE to conduct remote inspection of online sellers, websites

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to suspend the collection of higher premiums from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) earlier this week. However, since the suspension is not yet official as the law has to be...
PH Embassy in UAE confirms deaths of 21 Filipinos due to COVID-19 complications
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has revealed that 21 Filipinos have died as of today, May 6, due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE. Of this number, 17 Filipinos were based in Dubai while four were from Abu Dhabi...
Family gathering of 30 people add to 546 new cases in UAE, total now at 15,738
The UAE stressed once to avoid huge gatherings among families and friends, after 30 individuals coming from two families contracted the coronavirus which was among the 546 newly reported cases in the country. Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson of...
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed urges nation to avoid ‘habit of excess’
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the country needs to avoid, if not, totally eradicate the habit of overspending on things that have no real value. His Highness furthered...
(WAM) — The Consumers and Markets Services Sector – the field arm of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, ADQCC – has launched its remote inspection initiative, to inspect online platforms, websites and points of sale, that have become a major preference for many consumers for purchasing their needs.
In a statement by the council on Wednesday, the initiative aims to ensure that products displayed on electronic platforms, websites, and points of sale, meet the set requirements and technical specifications.
Inspectors of the Consumer and Markets Services Sector access these sites to review, check and inspect displayed and registered products – which all fall within the jurisdiction of ADQCC – in order to ensure that they comply with the requirements in force in the country, and that these products had not been previously withdrawn.
The move ensures the safety of products traded through various websites and digital platforms and prevents the trading of recalled and withdrawn products. This initiative was launched in line with the country’s aim to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
Dr. Helal Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the ADQCC, stated that the council is keen to see that products on electronic platforms are in conformity with applied mandatory requirements, by focusing on four main axes. The axes include ensuring non-trading of withdrawn and recalled products; ensuring that displayed and offered products have conformity certificates; ensuring that product descriptive information is available; taking samples of registered products and examining them in laboratories to ensure their safety.
For his part, Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Consumer and Markets Services Sector, said that inspection teams, enter the available information regarding the registered products that are offered for sale on the websites in ADQCC inspection and verification system, to determine the status of the product, (whether it holds a certificate of conformity or not).
The descriptive information, on-site warnings and alerts, as well as consumer reviews of products are also evaluated.
Al Mazrouei added that during the first quarter of 2020, inspection teams inspected 16,524 items of registered products offered on digital sales platforms and electronic sale points, which included electrical appliances, toys and detergents.
He explained that inspections covered 11 online shopping websites, and that the ADQCC Consumer and Markets Services Sector, coordinates with electronic sales platforms if a withdrawn or recalled product is found to be offered for sale. Accordingly, the Management of Sale Platforms, in turn, removes the withdrawn product from the sales platform, and warns the sellers who use these platforms to sell their products not to repeat the incident.
He stated that if the violation is repeated by the same seller, the seller will be permanently blocked from using the electronic sales platform.
ADQCC emphasised that consumers should avoid purchasing from unknown digital platforms, and that they should ensure that the social media platform or website has a clear policy regarding the protection of the buyers’ personal and financial data and information The Council advises consumers to carefully read the terms and conditions, and calls on consumers to contact the Government Communication Centre by dialling 800555, or via the ‘Manaa’ website, to report non-conforming products and sites.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved