OFWs seek official repeal of Universal Health Care Act

May 06 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to suspend the collection of higher premiums from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) earlier this week. However, since the suspension is not yet official as the law has to be...

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed urges nation to avoid 'habit of excess'

May 06 2020

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the country needs to avoid, if not, totally eradicate the habit of overspending on things that have no real value. His Highness furthered...

Trump plans to shut down COVID-19 task force within weeks, wants to reopen businesses

May. 06, 20 | 5:23 pm

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force will be disbanded, noting that plans to reopen businesses are not in the pipeline.

In a report by BBC, the president said that while the task force has done a great job, the White House is now looking at the possibility of opening up—noting that they will most likely establish another group for that.

“[Vice President] Mike Pence and the task force have done a great job, but we’re now looking at a little bit of a different form, and that form is safety and opening. And we’ll have a different group probably set up for that,” BBC quoted him as saying.

The task force, which was set up on January 29, was headed by Vice President Pence and included 20 medical experts and various administration officials. Its duty, according to the White House, was to “lead the administration’s efforts to monitor, contain and mitigate the spread of the virus.”

However, Trump noted that he wants to “bring the country back” and reopen US economy—saying that the plan is not perfect but had to be done.

“I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon.”

The president added that it will be up to the states to assess and determine how they will handle the reopening of businesses.

Health experts and officials have warned about further spread of the disease if businesses begin to reopen too soon. As per BBC’s report, a few of the Republican governors in South and Mid-West states had already begun lifting restrictions, while some Democratic governors call for more testings and other preventive measures before easing the lockdowns.

Critics have accused Trump of his failed response over COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that he is sacrificing the lives of Americans in favor of businesses.

The US president was also criticized after suggesting the idea of injecting disinfectants inside human bodies to treat COVID-19.

 

Abu Dhabi-based Mother, newborn baby recover from COVID-19

Abu Dhabi-based Mother, newborn baby recover from COVID-19

May 6, 2020

A mother and her newborn baby who had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have now recovered, The National reported. Raneen Abu Zaher, 28, finally saw her son two weeks after he was born following their diagnosis for the virus. The two got immediately...

