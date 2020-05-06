Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed urges nation to avoid ‘habit of excess’

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to suspend the collection of higher premiums from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) earlier this week. However, since the suspension is not yet official as the law has to be...
PH Embassy in UAE confirms deaths of 21 Filipinos due to COVID-19 complications
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has revealed that 21 Filipinos have died as of today, May 6, due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE. Of this number, 17 Filipinos were based in Dubai while four were from Abu Dhabi...
Family gathering of 30 people add to 546 new cases in UAE, total now at 15,738
The UAE stressed once to avoid huge gatherings among families and friends, after 30 individuals coming from two families contracted the coronavirus which was among the 546 newly reported cases in the country. Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson of...
Abu Dhabi-based Mother, newborn baby recover from COVID-19
A mother and her newborn baby who had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have now recovered, The National reported. Raneen Abu Zaher, 28, finally saw her son two weeks after he was born following their diagnosis for the virus. The two got immediately...
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the country needs to avoid, if not, totally eradicate the habit of overspending on things that have no real value.
His Highness furthered that while overspending for good causes such as charities are acceptable, he hopes that both citizens and residents avoid overspending on other things which are deemed non-essential to their daily lives.
“We have a habit of excess, which we need to restrain. Overspending for a good cause like charity is something good and we support it. But overspending for no reason is bad,” said His Highness.
محمد بن زايد : يجب علينا ترشيد الإستهلاك وعدم الإسراف ويجب علينا ان نعمم هذه الثقافة pic.twitter.com/yor1jNG42o
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 6, 2020
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shared his statements about rationalization and eliminating overuse of resources during the Ramadan lecture series of Majlis Mohammed bin Zayed where UAE Minister for Food H.E. Maryam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri shared the country’s vision and strategy for food security on her talk titled: “Nourishing the Nation: Food Security in the UAE”.
“We are blessed with exceptional leadership that is committed to meeting its citizens’ and residents’ every need. Thank you Your Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this opportunity to be part of your esteemed Majlis,” said Al Mheiri.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that he trusts UAE’s citizens and residents to adapt to the situation and that they will adhere to the country’s vision to avoid overspending.
“UAE citizens and residents are very receptive and responsive. We can raise awareness about this issue to our people in the UAE, and we’ll see the response quite quickly,” said His Highness.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed then affirmed the nation that the country has more than enough food resources to sustain everyone amid the global challenges brought about by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19): “I want to stress that despite the challenges the whole world is facing, and us too as part of it, the food supply chain in the UAE at this time was not, and will not be impacted, whether it’s the local produce; the stockpile; or the imports.”
ننعم في الامارات بقيادة استثنائية.. تحرص على متابعة كل احتياجات المواطنين والمقيمين.. سيدي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد شكرا من القلب هو أفصح ما يمكن قوله لإتاحتكم الفرصة لنا بالمشاركة في مجلسكم الموقر ..دعمكم وتوجيهاتكم القيمة تنير لنا مسيرة عملنا وتقودنا نحو التميز و الريادة pic.twitter.com/NrYDEyZSff
— Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri (@mariammalmheiri) May 6, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
