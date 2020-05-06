Thursday, May 7, 2020

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed urges nation to avoid ‘habit of excess’

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the country needs to avoid, if not, totally eradicate the habit of overspending on things that have no real value.

His Highness furthered that while overspending for good causes such as charities are acceptable, he hopes that both citizens and residents avoid overspending on other things which are deemed non-essential to their daily lives.

“We have a habit of excess, which we need to restrain. Overspending for a good cause like charity is something good and we support it. But overspending for no reason is bad,” said His Highness.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shared his statements about rationalization and eliminating overuse of resources during the Ramadan lecture series of Majlis Mohammed bin Zayed where UAE Minister for Food H.E. Maryam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri shared the country’s vision and strategy for food security on her talk titled: “Nourishing the Nation: Food Security in the UAE”.

“We are blessed with exceptional leadership that is committed to meeting its citizens’ and residents’ every need. Thank you Your Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this opportunity to be part of your esteemed Majlis,” said Al Mheiri.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that he trusts UAE’s citizens and residents to adapt to the situation and that they will adhere to the country’s vision to avoid overspending.

“UAE citizens and residents are very receptive and responsive. We can raise awareness about this issue to our people in the UAE, and we’ll see the response quite quickly,” said His Highness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed then affirmed the nation that the country has more than enough food resources to sustain everyone amid the global challenges brought about by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19): “I want to stress that despite the challenges the whole world is facing, and us too as part of it, the food supply chain in the UAE at this time was not, and will not be impacted, whether it’s the local produce; the stockpile; or the imports.”

Close