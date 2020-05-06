PH Embassy in UAE confirms deaths of 21 Filipinos due to COVID-19 complications

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has revealed that 21 Filipinos have died as of today, May 6, due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE.

Of this number, 17 Filipinos were based in Dubai while four were from Abu Dhabi according to Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, who urged Filipinos in the country to strictly follow the guidelines to avoid getting sick and assured her compatriots that the government is ready to assist those in need.

“Ako po ay nag-aapela na patuloy na mag-ingat, siguro dapat eh lalo pa nating pagbutihin ang ating pag-obserba ng mga sinabi sa ating guidelines dito para tayo ay hindi magkasakit. At makakaasa kayo na lagi naman tayong tutulong kung anuman ang pangangailangan,” said Quintana.

Among the Filipinos who have recently died due to COVID-19 complications was Filipino frontliner Marlon Jimenea. His colleagues recently sent him off and honored his memory following his cremation.

The total death toll in the UAE as of May 6 is 157.