OFWs seek official repeal of Universal Health Care Act

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to suspend the collection of higher premiums from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) earlier this week.

However, since the suspension is not yet official as the law has to be repealed by Congress, OFWs are urging lawmakers to ensure that mandatory payments will not push through even after the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Filipinos in the UAE and all over the world had all their eyes on PhilHealth following the controversial circular that demanded them to pay for a mandatory premium contribution of 3% of their monthly income to the state insurer.

Unjustifiable methods

Thousands of Filipinos voiced out their concerns on social media, regarding the premium hike of contributions and the compounding interest if an OFW misses to pay their dues.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala at hindi ko matanggap na kaya tayong patawan ng gobyerno natin ng ganyang kalupit na mandato.; na isasabak nila tayo sa isang laban na walang-wala tayong ikakapanalo. Agad-agad, naramdaman ko na na hindi makatarungan itong hinihingi nila sa atin. Paano naman natin pauubrahin ang pagbayad ng 3% premium na aakyat pa sa 5% sa 2024 with compounded interests, para sa insurance na hindi na nga natin kailangan, hindi pa maganda ang coverage?” said Nicholo Jallores, a Dubai-based OFW for over 10 years and one of the founders of the Filipino Communicators Collective.

Ronald Precilla, a Filipino community leader in Abu Dhabi likened PhilHealth’s move to an insurance agent who forced their way into the pockets of OFWs: “Pakiramdam ko hinold-up ka ng isang ahente ng insurance para sapilitang bilhin ang policy na hindi man lang klaro sa magbabayad.”

The mandatory payments formed part of PhilHealth’s Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the Republic Act 11223, now known as the Universal Health Care Law, signed last February 2019 by Duterte.

Temporary measure

While the President’s order has calmed down OFW’s sentiments, Filipino leaders in the UAE worry that the suspension may soon be lifted – and thus, it requires a more permanent solution.

Jason Bucton, one of Dubai’s Filipino community leaders, who has already been dutifully paying his dues for almost two decades, states that while OFWs are now back to paying PhilHealth voluntarily, it doesn’t change the fact that they are still required to pay for 3% of their dues this year.

“I am personally glad that our government has initially responded to the grievances of its people. However, for me, this is only temporary. Though the dues ‘can be voluntary’ as of the moment, an overseas Filipino will still have to pay 3% of its salary as PhilHealth premium fee , which will still increase in the succeeding years if he/she wants to cover dependents in the Philippines,” said Bucton.

Precilla reminded fellow OFWs that while PhilHealth’s circular was suspended, the law still remains in place and that the congress should take action to ensure amendments for the benefit of all stakeholders. “Ang pagsuspinde ay temporary solution lamang sa nag-aapoy na damdamin ng OFW. Naipasa eto sa Kongreso at Senado matapos ng maraming hearing at napirmahan ng Presidente nung February 2019. At ngayon, dahil sa ating mga nag-aalburotong OFWs, sinuspend ito. Hindi ito ang ultimate solution na kailangang makita ng OFWs. Kung sinsero ang pamahalaan, ang kongreso ay kailangang marebisa ang batas at mapirmahan ulit.”

Good intentions

Filipinos in the UAE all lauded the intention behind the creation of the Universal Health Care Law to provide a wider coverage and better healthcare service to the Filipinos but they hope that those enacting the law should consult first all stakeholders.

Jallores said that the government should carefully study the financial capacity of all Filipinos who will be classified as direct contributors. He also hopes that PhilHealth’s payment infrastructure will be optimized to make it easier for everyone, including overseas Filipinos, to pay for their dues.

“Hindi ako tutol sa Universal Health Care. Maganda naman ang layunin ng panukalang iyan. Hindi lang talaga ako kumbinsido na handa na ang lipunan natin para sa maayos na pagpapatupad ng ganyan kalawak na patakaran. Kailangan nating pag-aralan mabuti kung ano nga ba ang financial capacity ng bawat Pilipino na magbayad ng insurance – hindi yung bigla na lang tayong sisingilin ng gobyerno para sa isang bagay na hindi naman natin hiningi at sa halagang hindi naman natin kayang tustusan. Pangatlo, kailangan munang pagandahin ang infrastructure ng Philhealth para mas mapadali ang buwanang pagbayad at makaiwas sa penalties ang mga direct contributors. Napakalawak ng proyektong ito. Taon ang dapat gugulin para ito’y mapaubra,” said Jallores.

Vigilance is a must

While the President can issue directives, Precilla said it still falls on the country’s congress to amend specific provisions in the law: “Ayaw ko bigyan ng false hope ang kapwa ko OFW sa pronouncement ng Palasyo. Malinaw na ang sabi lang po ay hindi muna sisingilin habang may COVID-19. Wala pong kapangyarihan ang ating Pangulo na mag-amenyada ng isang batas na pinasa ng Kongreso. Kaya ang dapat nating kalampagin ay ang mga Senators at Congressmen para pag-usapan muli sa Kongreso at amyendahan ang mga provision tungkol sa mandatory contribution at pagpapaalis ng penalty sa late or non-payment ng PhilHealth contribution,” He said.

He also emphasized his point that, “Ang layunin ng batas ay napakaganda, pero ang paraan ng pagkalap ay sa maling paraan. Gawing voluntary instead of mandatory: Isang salita lamang ang kailangang mabago at kailangan ding maipaliwanag ang mga privileges ng mga naghuhulog sa particular contribution brackets.”

Jallores reminds lawmakers that OFWs work hard for every single cent that they earn overseas, and that they too should be consulted when creating measures that affect their lives. He added that OFWs themselves should be mindful of measures implemented by the government and that they should voice out their concerns. “Konsultahin niyo naman kaming mga OFW’s bago niyo kami hingan ng pera. Hindi kami alkansya. Hindi namin pinupulot sa kalsada ang mga pinapadala namin sa Pilipinas. Para sa mga kapwa ko OFW, Maging mas mapagmatyag sa mga inisyatibo ng ating mga mambabatas, at huwag magsawang paalalahan ang gobyerno na isali tayo sa lahat ng usapin kung saan kapakanan mismo natin ang nakasalalay,” said Jallores.

Bucton hopes that changes in the implementing rules and regulations will include the removal of the late payment charges and increased interests, so that OFWs can continue to earn and give more for their families back home: “There should be no late charges or interests in the coming years since these are not financial liabilities. These are a few of the things that needs to be addressed through the proper channels, making sure that any appeals will reach our government.”